Yesterdayâ€™s deadly incident in which a black male drove an SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade is no laughing matter.

The reaction from notorious racebaiting troll Tariq Nasheed, however, is another story.

In fact, his reaction is downright hilarious:

why are so many people making this Waukesha incident racial? Is there any proof race was a motivating factor? â€” Tariq Nasheed ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@tariqnasheed) November 22, 2021

Well, given some of suspect Darrell E. Brooksâ€™ past, um, writings, weâ€™d say the proof that race may have played a role is pretty strong.

There's no telling what Nasheed would call "proof," but here's a post from Darrell Brooks' Facebook page, which is still up. https://t.co/5Un4wbHO1m pic.twitter.com/pBs4uN2GT7 â€” Dr. Hugh Akston (@DrHughAkston1) November 22, 2021

Nasheedâ€™s general rule is that if a white person so much as looks at him or any person of color sideways, said white person is at best a white supremacist.

But in the face of compelling evidence that Brooks at the very least has some issues with white people, Nasheed wants to proceed with caution.

How ironic this is coming from you â€” cool (@lilswiper344) November 22, 2021

Oh. Now you need proof? You didnâ€™t need proof last week. Lol â€” Professional Noncooperator (@_mickydicky) November 22, 2021

I don't know, but when did you ever need proof before? â€” Rex Ratio (@vermontaigne) November 22, 2021

You make everything about race. Why change now? â€” DC (@donna_appraise) November 22, 2021

Come on, Tariq:

Tariq. Tariq.

Imagine having this big of a blond spot. This guy finds it racial if the weatherman is wrong. https://t.co/JYE5ffVcm1 â€” Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) November 22, 2021

The most race baiting son of a bitch on TWITTER telling folks to not make it a racist issueâ€¦ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ Say it aint so Tariqâ€¦say it aint soâ€¦ðŸ’€ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ https://t.co/sauVTNev6t pic.twitter.com/PgO7KwYA50 â€” Princecharming (@Princcharmin82) November 22, 2021

So only now do you care if thereâ€™s proof of race being a motivating factor in something like this â€” ðŸŽ„PunisheddoggðŸŽ„(Christmas Arc) (@doggalt2) November 22, 2021

Heâ€™s so transparent.

Everything is about race, until it is actually about race, then itâ€™s no longer about race. https://t.co/adtgFdASC7 â€” GayPatriot in Key West (@GayPatriotFL) November 22, 2021

