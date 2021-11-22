Yesterdayâ€™s deadly incident in which a black male drove an SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade is no laughing matter.

The reaction from notorious racebaiting troll Tariq Nasheed, however, is another story.

In fact, his reaction is downright hilarious:

Well, given some of suspect Darrell E. Brooksâ€™ past, um, writings, weâ€™d say the proof that race may have played a role is pretty strong.

Nasheedâ€™s general rule is that if a white person so much as looks at him or any person of color sideways, said white person is at best a white supremacist.

But in the face of compelling evidence that Brooks at the very least has some issues with white people, Nasheed wants to proceed with caution.

Come on, Tariq:

Tariq. Tariq.

Heâ€™s so transparent.

