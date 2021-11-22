In the wake of the deadly incident at a Waukesha Christmas parade yesterday, media have been circling the wagons around suspect Darrell E. Brooks, touting a narrative that Brooks may have driven his SUV into all those people because he was fleeing from the scene of another crime. Because if that were the case, it would mean that he didn’t mean to injure and kill anyone.

A lot of outlets were going with that.

A law-enforcement official said one possibility that authorities are examining in Waukesha is whether the driver was fleeing from the scene of a crime. The official said there had been an earlier altercation involving a knife:https://t.co/FRUiCwIwHG — Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) November 22, 2021

Waukesha Parade Suspect Was Reportedly Fleeing Another Crime Scene; Authorities Doubt Terrorism https://t.co/Mhzrw1uU02 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 22, 2021

LATEST: Internal briefing for law enforcement from the Department of Homeland Security, obtained by @ABC News, states that investigators believe "the driver may have been fleeing from a previous crime." https://t.co/Dl5KvMf6Nj — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2021

Well, according to law enforcement — like, law enforcement willing to go on video, on record — Brooks was, in fact, not being pursued by police when he mowed down parade attendees:

Darrell Brooks was not being pursued when he entered the Waukesha Christmas parade. pic.twitter.com/odWRQyd00C — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) November 22, 2021

Darrell Brooks was not being pursued when he drove his vehicle into the Christmas parade in Waukesha Read more: https://t.co/9c9C60cqmj pic.twitter.com/4ESWVk9SUf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 22, 2021

Waukesha Police say Darrell Brooks "intentionally drove his maroon SUV through barricades into a crowd of people" at the Christmas parade 5 dead. 48 injured. pic.twitter.com/JaQ7swCWtI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2021

And Brooks allegedly drove into them because he wanted to.

But CNN said… — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) November 22, 2021

CNN says a lot of things, don’t they?

BREAKING: CNN reports goalposts on domestic terror shift once again. Oh and by the way… police report otherwise. https://t.co/HBVr9ix1W6 https://t.co/YGYeoUbuN0 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 22, 2021

Wrong AF.

If the mass killing was intentional, presumably there was a motive. Can we count on the media being curious as to what that might be? — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 22, 2021

Given the sorts of stuff Brooks was up to shortly before this happened, the media might want to show a little bit of curiosity here.

