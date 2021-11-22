In the wake of the deadly incident at a Waukesha Christmas parade yesterday, media have been circling the wagons around suspect Darrell E. Brooks, touting a narrative that Brooks may have driven his SUV into all those people because he was fleeing from the scene of another crime. Because if that were the case, it would mean that he didn’t mean to injure and kill anyone.

A lot of outlets were going with that.

Well, according to law enforcement — like, law enforcement willing to go on video, on record — Brooks was, in fact, not being pursued by police when he mowed down parade attendees:

And Brooks allegedly drove into them because he wanted to.

CNN says a lot of things, don’t they?

Wrong AF.

Given the sorts of stuff Brooks was up to shortly before this happened, the media might want to show a little bit of curiosity here.

