In an absolutely shocking development, it seems that Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell E. Brooks may have been allowed to slip through a few cracks before mowing down a bunch of people in his SUV yesterday.

From Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm’s Office:

Waukesha update; Milwaukee County District Attorney says the state’s bail recommendation was “inappropriately low” in Darrell Brooks’ ongoing criminal case. pic.twitter.com/6AOUsEFraR — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 22, 2021

Well, it’s good that they’re conducting an internal review.

Too bad they couldn’t’ve conducted an internal review before letting Brooks out on “inappropriately low” bail. Especially considering that one of his charges was Felony Bail Jumping.

Don’t you hate it when something like this happens?

We wish very badly that we were making this up.

Oh well. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 22, 2021

At least no one got hur— oh, right.

The assembly line system hard at work. https://t.co/zObGSZht7b — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 22, 2021

Works exactly as intended.

We urge @DAJohnChisholm & other responsible officials to take accountability for their actions resign in disgrace. https://t.co/ZPmB9bJoMd — Protect Wisconsin Values (@WisconsinValues) November 22, 2021

***

Update:

Here’s what can get you released on $1,000 bail in Milwaukee County, apparently:

Details about #Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks:

-He was recently released on $1000 cash bond in a domestic violence case

-That incident happeend 11/5, the victim told police Brooks intentionally ran her over with his vehicle while

she was walking through a parking lot — Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) November 22, 2021

-Milwaukee Co. DA says state should have requested higher cash bond, internal review underway

-Brooks has a lengthy criminal record

-Below is an old mugshot, we are working to get his current one pic.twitter.com/ktMca1ljaT — Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) November 22, 2021

So that’s great.

Ah this looks like a good person to release into society with $1000 bail. https://t.co/Dbcy4FnJID — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 22, 2021

The same state that violated constitutional rights in pursuit of prosecuting Rittenhouse released a violent criminal on $1,000 bond right before he killed 5 people. It’s time for Wisconsin’s AG to resign. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 22, 2021

