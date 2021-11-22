In an absolutely shocking development, it seems that Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell E. Brooks may have been allowed to slip through a few cracks before mowing down a bunch of people in his SUV yesterday.

From Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm’s Office:

Well, it’s good that they’re conducting an internal review.

Too bad they couldn’t’ve conducted an internal review before letting Brooks out on “inappropriately low” bail. Especially considering that one of his charges was Felony Bail Jumping.

Don’t you hate it when something like this happens?

We wish very badly that we were making this up.

At least no one got hur— oh, right.

Works exactly as intended.

***

Update:

Here’s what can get you released on $1,000 bail in Milwaukee County, apparently:

So that’s great.

