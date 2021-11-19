Well, it was nice while it lasted.

As we told you earlier, following the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict, President Joe Biden gave a brief but appropriate statement.

President Biden on Rittenhouse verdict just now, arriving on the South Lawn: “I stand by what the jury has to say. The jury system works.” — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) November 19, 2021

We were legitimately impressed, as were many conservatives who had been bracing for more of the usual pot-stirring. Many lefties, by contrast, were disappointed and angry by what Biden had to say. We had hoped that the president would avoid the urge to placate them and maintain that justice was done.

We should’ve known better.

The Admin will of course clean up this statement later. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2021

Did Miller call it or what?

While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. My full statement: https://t.co/mx51kR6ZUh — President Biden (@POTUS) November 19, 2021

Biden issues another statement on Rittenhouse trial in which he says the not-guilty verdict left him "angry and concerned": pic.twitter.com/zrrmA6nE7V — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) November 19, 2021

President Joe Biden is “angry” that a jury properly recognized Kyle Rittenhouse’s right to self defense. https://t.co/zVe7E8qU1l — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 19, 2021

Joe couldn’t just leave it alone.

Well, there goes my earlier praise. His first instinct was correct. https://t.co/NGyjYCCrux — Elisabeth (@FranklinsRule) November 19, 2021

he finally got something right, so obviously that couldn’t stand https://t.co/okky45N8z6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 19, 2021

He was so close to being right… pic.twitter.com/Blmp8Z9Yo6 — jimmy jeffers (@aguysburner3) November 19, 2021

Urging peaceful opposition to the verdict rings a lot hollower after the President of the United States says he shares anger and concern with would-be not-so-peaceful protesters.

And now he's walking it back. It's a fine line he has to walk between not wanting to see his ratings plummet as rioters burn down cities and trying to appease his base who want to riot and burn those cities down. https://t.co/b8IvRoZeTR — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 19, 2021

Wouldn’t want to offend the protesters. Hopefully he doesn’t have to issue a third statement to walk this part back later:

Biden equates destruction of property with violence as having no place in our democracy. https://t.co/OK0wRbG08E — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 19, 2021

