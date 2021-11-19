Well, it was nice while it lasted.

As we told you earlier, following the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict, President Joe Biden gave a brief but appropriate statement.

We were legitimately impressed, as were many conservatives who had been bracing for more of the usual pot-stirring. Many lefties, by contrast, were disappointed and angry by what Biden had to say. We had hoped that the president would avoid the urge to placate them and maintain that justice was done.

We should’ve known better.

Did Miller call it or what?

Joe couldn’t just leave it alone.

Urging peaceful opposition to the verdict rings a lot hollower after the President of the United States says he shares anger and concern with would-be not-so-peaceful protesters.

Wouldn’t want to offend the protesters. Hopefully he doesn’t have to issue a third statement to walk this part back later:

 

