As one might expect, DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney is outraged by the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict. And that’s his prerogative, of course.

What we’re decidedly less OK with is that his condemnation of the verdict relies heavily on bald-faced lies about Jacob Blake, in whose name the Kenosha riots occurred:

Anyone see a problem with Maloney’s statement? Because there are at least two glaring ones:

It’s hot garbage, is what it is.

Even Dave Weigel thinks Maloney needs to slow his roll:

And Charlie Sykes, of all people!

That’s how you know you’ve really messed up.

And when you’ve really messed up, you issue a corrected statement. That’s what you’re supposed to do.

So that’s what the DCCC did:

Guess the DCCC still doesn’t see a need to correct their initial statement that Jacob Blake was unarmed. They’re just going to ignore it completely. Just like they’re going to ignore that they initially painted him as a murder victim.

As “corrected versions” go, this one’s pretty terrible.

As always, DCCC!

It’s technically possible that they didn’t know the actual facts. But the more likely explanation is that they were counting on the people who read it not to know the actual facts.

That’s all they ever wanted from the Kyle Rittenhouse case: a racial weapon.

***

