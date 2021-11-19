As one might expect, DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney is outraged by the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict. And that’s his prerogative, of course.

What we’re decidedly less OK with is that his condemnation of the verdict relies heavily on bald-faced lies about Jacob Blake, in whose name the Kenosha riots occurred:

INBOX: DCCC chairman Sean Patrick Maloney taking a far different approach than President Biden in responding to the Rittenhouse verdict. pic.twitter.com/JKYgzjHuGw — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 19, 2021

Anyone see a problem with Maloney’s statement? Because there are at least two glaring ones:

Jacob Blake was neither killed nor unarmed! https://t.co/8U61NdRCLM — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 19, 2021

Jacob Blake was not killed and Jacob Blake was not unarmed WTF is this https://t.co/fsJJajEFUJ — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 19, 2021

It’s hot garbage, is what it is.

So many LIES from the DCCC Chairman Jacob Blake, a criminal who had a felony sexual assault warrant and a restraining order against him when he was shot, is 1) alive 2) admitted himself he had a knife when he was ignoring orders from police to stop. https://t.co/GIV3KTNFMg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 19, 2021

Even Dave Weigel thinks Maloney needs to slow his roll:

Jacob Blake isn’t dead! — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 19, 2021

The DCCC chairman’s statement today says that Jacob Blake was 1) unarmed and 2) killed, neither of which is true. This is sensitive stuff and folks are stomping around like drunk elephants. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 19, 2021

And Charlie Sykes, of all people!

FYI: Jacob Blake was shot. But he was not unarmed (he had a knife) and he was not killed. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) November 19, 2021

That’s how you know you’ve really messed up.

And when you’ve really messed up, you issue a corrected statement. That’s what you’re supposed to do.

So that’s what the DCCC did:

We sent out an incorrect version of our statement. Here is the corrected version. Apologies. pic.twitter.com/JMiI4ImHbF — Chris Hayden (@cmhayden10) November 19, 2021

Guess the DCCC still doesn’t see a need to correct their initial statement that Jacob Blake was unarmed. They’re just going to ignore it completely. Just like they’re going to ignore that they initially painted him as a murder victim.

Incorrect meaning they claimed Jacob Blake was killed. Unlike Rittenhouse, Grosskruetz and Ziminski were illegally carrying, with the latter firing indiscriminately into the air, but no mention of them. https://t.co/hRpDBqDBol — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 19, 2021

As “corrected versions” go, this one’s pretty terrible.

The DCCC removed the part where they said they said Jacob Blake was “killed,” but it still contains significant errors, such as calling the self-defense Jacob Blake shooting “unjust” and referring to the Kenosha riot as a “protest.” (Prior version for reference.) https://t.co/5qYxgvKEP7 pic.twitter.com/v493OG4NFM — Max (@MaxNordau) November 19, 2021

Not unarmed, not dead. Other than that you’re doing great — Jonofarcadia 🦬 (@jonofarcadia) November 19, 2021

As always, DCCC!

It wasn't an incorrect version, it was you don't even know the facts of what you're commenting on. — Whatever (@DRussell76) November 19, 2021

Translation: We didn't know the actual facts before we ran our mouths. — NH (@TwoQuoque) November 19, 2021

It’s technically possible that they didn’t know the actual facts. But the more likely explanation is that they were counting on the people who read it not to know the actual facts.

"We at the @dccc got the facts wrong that Jacob Blake was not in fact killed, so we're hoping you won't notice as we racially weaponize this case." https://t.co/JOncMsQy6T — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) November 19, 2021

That’s all they ever wanted from the Kyle Rittenhouse case: a racial weapon.

