Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts today after the prosecution failed to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. You’d think the American Civil Liberties Union would be thrilled about that.

But nope. The ACLU is absolutely livid:

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of the fatal shooting of two, and injury of another, during the protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake by the Kenosha Police Department. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2021

This situation represents an outrageous failure to protect protesters by the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2021

Police officers, whose injuries and deaths the rioters have been clamoring for, should have done a better job of protecting the rioters from Kyle Rittenhouse! Police should’ve helped to clear Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz’s path to Rittenhouse!

Months of research and open records requests have uncovered many incidents in which police encouraged white militia members to become armed vigilantes in the street due to their failure to control the crowd. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2021

Even if that were true, that’s not what happened with Kyle Rittenhouse.

Despite Kyle Rittenhouse’s conscious decision to travel across state lines and injure one person and take the lives of two people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, he was not held responsible for his actions. Unfortunately, this is not surprising. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2021

The “two people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police” were protesting the shooting of a man who had allegedly terrorized the mother of his children for several years and was allegedly armed when police confronted him. These innocent protesters had been described by witnesses as and caught on video attempting to injure or kill Kyle Rittenhouse.

His acquittal comes after our investigation exposed how Kenosha law enforcement used violence against protesters and drove them toward white militia groups, in ways that escalated tensions and almost certainly led to these shootings. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2021

It is far too easy to overlook the impact that violence in defense of white supremacy has on the Black and Brown communities. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2021

White supremacy had zero to do with the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Zero.

When the community rose up to exercise their First Amendment right to protest after the police shot a Black man in the back — in front of his children, police enabled white supremacist militia members. The result of this failure was bloodshed, the loss of lives, and trauma. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2021

No one should be targeted, threatened, or attacked for exercising our First Amendment right to protest. It is our right to protest and demand justice. We’ll be watching to ensure no one — including law enforcement — interferes with that right. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2021

And as we reimagine public safety, we need to create solutions that extend that safety to all communities — including those that have been systematically neglected and preyed upon. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t shoot Jacob Blake. He didn’t shoot George Floyd. He didn’t shoot Breonna Taylor. He shot three white men in a decidedly well documented case of self-defense. The ACLU isn’t interested in creating solutions; their sole purpose is fanning the flames. They’re the ones preying upon people.

white supremacy is a system of oppression. And that white supremacy system of oppression is dangerous, disgusting, and unacceptable. — ACLU of Maryland (@ACLU_MD) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse poses infinitely less of a threat to society than the ACLU, who are now fully committed to destroying the very civil liberties and justice they were founded to uphold.

What do you all even do anymore — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) November 19, 2021

They’re toxic. The ACLU is toxic.

What civil liberty are you defending here? — Justin Fowich (@JFowich) November 19, 2021

Holy smokes, this ACLU thread is seriously off its meds. https://t.co/PTyKxOQaTI — Sunnysideup (@Rayofsunhine1) November 19, 2021

what the hell happened to the ACLU? https://t.co/oMyn2LDwbw — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) November 19, 2021

Stick a fork in the ACLU. They’re done.

Recommended Twitchy Video