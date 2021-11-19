Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts today after the prosecution failed to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. You’d think the American Civil Liberties Union would be thrilled about that.

But nope. The ACLU is absolutely livid:

Police officers, whose injuries and deaths the rioters have been clamoring for, should have done a better job of protecting the rioters from Kyle Rittenhouse! Police should’ve helped to clear Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz’s path to Rittenhouse!

Even if that were true, that’s not what happened with Kyle Rittenhouse.

The “two people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police” were protesting the shooting of a man who had allegedly terrorized the mother of his children for several years and was allegedly armed when police confronted him. These innocent protesters had been described by witnesses as and caught on video attempting to injure or kill Kyle Rittenhouse.

White supremacy had zero to do with the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Zero.

Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t shoot Jacob Blake. He didn’t shoot George Floyd. He didn’t shoot Breonna Taylor. He shot three white men in a decidedly well documented case of self-defense. The ACLU isn’t interested in creating solutions; their sole purpose is fanning the flames. They’re the ones preying upon people.

Kyle Rittenhouse poses infinitely less of a threat to society than the ACLU, who are now fully committed to destroying the very civil liberties and justice they were founded to uphold.

They’re toxic. The ACLU is toxic.

Stick a fork in the ACLU. They’re done.

