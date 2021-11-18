While we continue to try to make sense of the revelation about a purported NBC News producer getting stopped by Kenosha police for running a red light in pursuit of the Kyle Rittenhouse jury bus, here’s some “perspective” for us to consider from a supposed Court TV reporter, via Agenda-Free TV founder and news anchor Steve Lookner:

Perspective: Court TV correspondent who knows James J. Morrison just said a reporter following a jury bus is a long-standing practice by news outlets in big trials to get info on juror panel so news outlets can reach out to jurors quickly after verdict. "Happens all the time." — Steve Lookner (@lookner) November 18, 2021

Happens all the time, you guys.

Not necessarily defending it, Stephen! Just, you know, defending it:

Court TV correspondent says he doesn't want to defend the practice, and acknowledges some people might think it's despicable. Says when a reporter follows a jury bus they're looking for the jurors' license plates so they can get their contact info to contact them after verdict. — Steve Lookner (@lookner) November 18, 2021

This somewhat contradicts NBC’s claim about the incident:

NBC News statement: "Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them" (1/2) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2021

So, the NBC News “freelancer” never intended to photograph or contact the jurors, even though reporters follow juror buses in order to get the jurors’ license plates for the purpose of contacting them later?

"We weren't trying to intimidate them. We were only trying to get their license plates so we could find out where they live." https://t.co/1tcAs7y1G3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 18, 2021

At the risk of sounding repetitive, what the hell is going on?

“Dude” is right.

And why would any serious reporter — from Court TV or any other outlet — try to defend what at least appears to be a pretty egregious case of media malpractice?

Bullshit. It does NOT happen all the time and anyone making excuses for this intimidation is declaring themselves an enemy of due process. https://t.co/784sqMoF3E — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 18, 2021

"We dox jurors all the time" isn't the defense you think it is. — Aurelian (@HandOnHilt) November 18, 2021

"We're ALWAYS scumbag vultures," explained the journos https://t.co/BynEYVlwo5 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 18, 2021

the enemy of the people https://t.co/iZlh6C6mXW — kash (funnygamedev we ❤️ rat) creature most foul (@funnygamedev) November 18, 2021

They’re living down to that title more and more every day.

