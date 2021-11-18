While we continue to try to make sense of the revelation about a purported NBC News producer getting stopped by Kenosha police for running a red light in pursuit of the Kyle Rittenhouse jury bus, here’s some “perspective” for us to consider from a supposed Court TV reporter, via Agenda-Free TV founder and news anchor Steve Lookner:

Happens all the time, you guys.

Not necessarily defending it, Stephen! Just, you know, defending it:

This somewhat contradicts NBC’s claim about the incident:

So, the NBC News “freelancer” never intended to photograph or contact the jurors, even though reporters follow juror buses in order to get the jurors’ license plates for the purpose of contacting them later?

At the risk of sounding repetitive, what the hell is going on?

“Dude” is right.

And why would any serious reporter — from Court TV or any other outlet — try to defend what at least appears to be a pretty egregious case of media malpractice?

They’re living down to that title more and more every day.

