We can’t say we didn’t expect the firefighters to assemble and form a protective ring around NBC News after a man claiming to be an NBC News producer got stopped by Kenosha police for running a red light in pursuit of the Kyle Rittenhouse juror bus, but some firefighters are just … wow. Beyond.

Brian Stelter, for example, addressed the incident but failed to show any real sense of outrage:

But Aaron Rupar’s take makes Stelter’s look quite good by comparison:

Good Lord.

And much like a stable, Aaron Rupar is full of horsesh*t.

“God Bless the USA” is not “the Trump theme song.” Aaron knows this but literally can’t help himself.

Once he settled on his preferred narrative, he was determined to push it, come hell or high water. And if jurors’ lives have to be threatened in the process, well, so be it.

What other conclusion can we draw, honestly?

