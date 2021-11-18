We can’t say we didn’t expect the firefighters to assemble and form a protective ring around NBC News after a man claiming to be an NBC News producer got stopped by Kenosha police for running a red light in pursuit of the Kyle Rittenhouse juror bus, but some firefighters are just … wow. Beyond.

Look at the media circling the wagons. Look at them all lining up and telling us they're the enemy of the people. Look at them. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 18, 2021

Brian Stelter, for example, addressed the incident but failed to show any real sense of outrage:

NBC News statement: "Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them" (1/2) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2021

"We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation," NBC adds (2/2) https://t.co/7LNnDbQErb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2021

But Aaron Rupar’s take makes Stelter’s look quite good by comparison:

the only thing that would make it more obvious that this judge is a right-wing troll would be if he wore a MAGA hat in court. we already know his ringtone is the Trump theme song https://t.co/OSceoYgmNR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2021

Good Lord.

And much like a stable, Aaron Rupar is full of horsesh*t.

The "Trump theme song" garbage is SO STUPID!

That song has been around, and beloved, long before Trump.

Ridiculous! https://t.co/6vQsRYABhQ — Ge🦃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 18, 2021

Imagine having your brain so broken that you think “God bless the USA” is the Trump theme song. These people are deranged. https://t.co/hLoYKPMJrU — Bryan Is Thankful (@bryreagan) November 18, 2021

“God Bless the USA” is not “the Trump theme song.” Aaron knows this but literally can’t help himself.

Once he settled on his preferred narrative, he was determined to push it, come hell or high water. And if jurors’ lives have to be threatened in the process, well, so be it.

Local genius declares judge a right-wing troll for not wanting jurors followed home https://t.co/13aNnli2qT — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 18, 2021

Attempted jury intimidation is absolutely fine if we don’t like the defendant~ A Rupar. https://t.co/irrb3MoZgk — Heather (@BoulwareH2) November 18, 2021

NOTED: Aaron Rupar is in favor of jury tampering/intimidation/doxxing https://t.co/b23Ea1wmN0 — GreenishValerie (@Valerie52659143) November 18, 2021

What other conclusion can we draw, honestly?

Journalists from legacy media companies retweet this guy unironically and then wonder why we think they're all clowns. https://t.co/w0q9sEgfwt — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) November 18, 2021

