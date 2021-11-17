Earlier today, the Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum explained why even though everything in the Steele dossier was wrong, the Steele dossier wasn’t really wrong.

Well, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler is at least willing to acknowledge that the Steele dossier wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. But that’s not saying much about Kessler’s journalistic integrity:

The Fact Checker guide to the story!

Kessler’s “analysis” includes some pretty choice bits. Here’s one:

There is an old saying in journalism: You’re only as good as your sources. Now a Nov. 3 indictment of Danchenko on five counts of lying to the FBI has suggested that Steele’s sources were not very good at all. Danchenko has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer said the indictment presents “a false narrative designed to humiliate and slander a renowned expert in business intelligence for political gain.”

And would you believe it? The Right is seizing on that:

The Danchenko indictment has further bolstered the perception, especially on the right, that the dossier was a smear campaign orchestrated by Trump’s opponents. The indictment alleges that a source for Danchenko was a longtime political operative who was a supporter of Clinton and that another source, who had no role, was falsely identified by Danchenko.

 

Kessler does briefly acknowledge that the media largely got swept up in all the Steele dossier excitement:

The Steele dossier has raised uncomfortable questions in media circles about whether some news organizations and TV pundits too quickly embraced sketchy opposition research that shaped their coverage.

But that’s about as introspective as Kessler’s willing to get.

Trending

We’re dying to know, Glenn. Think really hard, and maybe you’ll solve this mystery.

Looks like it!

Can’t cover their asses without trying to sneak in one more clever little trick:

Glenn is no dummy; he’s just a dishonest hack.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFact checkerfalse narrativesGlenn KesslerIgor DanchenkomediaRussiaSteele dossierWashington Post

Recommended Twitchy Video