We’ve heard some interesting takes on runaway inflation, to be sure.

But this one from MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is in a class of its own:

More like Stephanie Tuhle, are we right?

Honestly, though, what is she doing? Does she think this makes her more relatable to viewers? Does she think this helps the Biden administration’s image?

It’s almost as if Stephanie Ruhle doesn’t care because she can count on a hefty paycheck and plenty of job security.

Stephanie Ruhle is doing fine and that’s all that matters to her.

Now go see a Star War.

A lot is lost on Big Government advocates.

Here’s a dirty little secret about media elitists like Stephanie Ruhle: they don’t give a damn about you.

***

