We’ve heard some interesting takes on runaway inflation, to be sure.

But this one from MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is in a class of its own:

Inflation airhead: NBC's Stephanie Ruhle says the "dirty little secret" of people complaining about paying higher prices for food and fuel for their homes is they can afford it just fine. According to her, people should have been saving during the pandemic and stocks look good. pic.twitter.com/RQ90focIXJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2021

More like Stephanie Tuhle, are we right?

Honestly, though, what is she doing? Does she think this makes her more relatable to viewers? Does she think this helps the Biden administration’s image?

According to Ruhle, people should stop complaining about paying more for food because the price of their homes has increased. So, should they sell their home or take out a loan on it to buy food? — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2021

One of her other arguments is that a majority of households have investments in the stock market. But much of that is intended for retirement. So, is Ruhle's advice for them to tap their 401Ks early to survive the winter? — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2021

She also pointed to savings going up during the pandemic. What about the people who lost their jobs because of the lockdowns? What income did they have coming in to save? — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2021

It’s almost as if Stephanie Ruhle doesn’t care because she can count on a hefty paycheck and plenty of job security.

The ex-Deutsche Bank lady is here to tell you poors to just pay up. https://t.co/Ltx6LQ1Ahs — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2021

*and* ex-Credit Suisse. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2021

Stephanie Ruhle is doing fine and that’s all that matters to her.

Multi-millionaire telling me to put things into perspective. OKAY. — LennyKravitzScarf (@DermotMcDermot) November 15, 2021

It’s a gallon of milk, Michael. What could it cost, ten dollars? https://t.co/DdjxfTdfdE — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 15, 2021

Now go see a Star War.

Yes, you should have been saving while you didn’t have a job because people like Ruhle totally supported laying people off https://t.co/L5W9XLzWiV — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) November 15, 2021

Stocks look good because trillions dollars of fiscal "aid" but also driving inflation. Of course folks in Stephanie's circle don't feel inflation. Interestingly the notion of saving and preparation and controlling your own destiny is generally lost on Big Government advocates https://t.co/l8S7n25vAm — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 15, 2021

A lot is lost on Big Government advocates.

Here’s a dirty little secret about media elitists like Stephanie Ruhle: they don’t give a damn about you.

