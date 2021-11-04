This morning, CNN’s Brianna Keilar introduced an interview between Evan McMorris-Santoro and a Texas couple, Larry and Krista Stotler, who are acutely aware of strain that comes with inflation and increased food costs:

Frankly, Jonathan Chait doesn’t see what they’re all bent out of shape about. What kind of weirdos would need to buy 12 gallons of milk every week?

Yes, the Stotlers definitely seem like the frivolous, wasteful types. What with the nine children they’re currently raising.

Clearly there’s something wrong with the Stotlers and not with Jonathan Chait.

So Chait’s in good company, at least. Fortunately for him, he has a much larger platform than most, which means his vileness carries a lot further.

How about some f*cking basic human decency and compassion while you’re at it, Jonathan?

Almost.

Fact check: true.

And they’re digging the Left’s grave deeper every day.

