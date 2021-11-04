This morning, CNN’s Brianna Keilar introduced an interview between Evan McMorris-Santoro and a Texas couple, Larry and Krista Stotler, who are acutely aware of strain that comes with inflation and increased food costs:

"A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money."@EvanMcS goes grocery shopping with the Stotlers and shows us how badly inflation is hitting the middle class. pic.twitter.com/39hPPRHLja — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021

Frankly, Jonathan Chait doesn’t see what they’re all bent out of shape about. What kind of weirdos would need to buy 12 gallons of milk every week?

12 gallons of milk a week may sound like a lot, but they've actually had to cut out their milk baths on alternate days. https://t.co/3vwwMWjKfR — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 4, 2021

Yes, the Stotlers definitely seem like the frivolous, wasteful types. What with the nine children they’re currently raising.

Clearly there’s something wrong with the Stotlers and not with Jonathan Chait.

I see a lotta jokes about 12 gallons of milk a week. They're raising 9 kids and many of them look to be teenagers. https://t.co/eO4q6LrHeP — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) November 4, 2021

Truly remarkable number of assholes on here attempting to dunk on a charming family who lays out how it feels to shop with price rises. Very wise and cool tweets. Glad you’re all weathering the economy so well! https://t.co/AqA26YbwIA — Evan McMorris-Santoro (@EvanMcS) November 4, 2021

So Chait’s in good company, at least. Fortunately for him, he has a much larger platform than most, which means his vileness carries a lot further.

30 seconds of math would have made you not tweet this. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 4, 2021

How about some f*cking basic human decency and compassion while you’re at it, Jonathan?

They're a family of 11 people, you insufferable prick https://t.co/XWPoKvlQXe — Admiral Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) November 4, 2021

they are caring for nine kids, six from adoption and one in foster care. but go ahead and mock them. Doesn’t at all confirm any stereotypes. — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) November 4, 2021

Mocking a family of 11 to cape for Biden https://t.co/fs5aFVdjdI — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 4, 2021

Don't you love when the people calling for expansion of gov't power simultaneously mock poor people because they can't afford a price increase in milk? Almost as if they're not sincere at all in wanting to improve the lives of the poor, just virtue signaling https://t.co/1AEr2UBz7j — Zac (@zacallier) November 4, 2021

Almost.

Fact check: true.

Can’t be an elitist dipshit all day if you don’t start in the morning. https://t.co/TkFSbzfvTX pic.twitter.com/lzHJs4HcQC — Drunk Uncle Hooch 🦃 (@CompanyHooch) November 4, 2021

These people are the worst. https://t.co/LgTCbSgHMn — Back home in Georgia (@kimachenbach) November 4, 2021

And they’re digging the Left’s grave deeper every day.

This is why the working class (increasing of all races and backgrounds) are fed up with liberal elites: they mock the hardships working people face, treat their concerns with contempt, lecture them about inane woke priorities, and condemn them as bigots filled with "resentment." https://t.co/frFkoymr7u — Steven Hunter (@StevenWHunter) November 4, 2021

Dunking on big families concerned about high prices is a great strategy. https://t.co/8afllnnKoh — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) November 4, 2021

Keep doing what you’re doing, Chait. You’re why parents are waking up. https://t.co/4u4OIkmxHX — Rocky 👩🏻🤍 (@wavechaser2024) November 4, 2021