All is not well at the White House. At least if outlets like CNN and Politico are to be believed.

Joe Biden and Co. are reportedly pretty fed up with Vice President Kamala Harris, and while they’re publicly in damage-control mode, it’s been obvious to many people for some time now that Kamala Harris was being set up to take the fall for Biden.

One of those people is Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw, who can’t say she’s surprised to see how this is playing out:

My 2 cents as a comms person: Psaki knows EXACTLY how her Tweet about Kamala Harris comes across. The Biden Admin is trying to use Kamala as a scapegoat for all their failures. They’re planting negative stories about her. I don’t pity her obviously, but it is pathetic of Biden. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 15, 2021

Kamala Harris is a terrible person, to be sure. And it’s very difficult to feel bad for her, especially knowing that she willingly accepted this job in the hopes that it would be her ticket into the Oval Office.

But still. Team Biden done Kamala dirty.

It was clear from the beginning, when Biden put “border” in Harris’ portfolio. Handling the border crisis should be the president’s job, but he wanted to avoid responsibility & accountability while damaging Harris politically. She walked into it because of her ambition. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 15, 2021

Kamala Harris literally couldn’t help herself. Her ego is just too powerful.

This isn’t sympathetic to Kamala Harris — it’s my observation on how Biden operates. He NEVER takes responsibility for ANYTHING, always deflects blame onto others, whether he’s blaming governors, the former president, or his own team. He knows the media won’t hold him accountable — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 15, 2021

The media, who have shown so much love for fashionable Auntie Kamala Harris, will not bat an eye as the Biden administration throws her under the bus.

As far as Joe Biden and the media are concerned, Kamala Harris is expendable.

This is exactly how I read it — Kemba (@kembageorge) November 15, 2021

Yup. Kamala staff leak in 3…2… https://t.co/cbtgH0YAta — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 15, 2021

You hate to see it.

That said, the Biden administration’s efforts may very well prove to have been in vain:

The thing is, they can throw Kamala under the bus, but it won’t change a damn thing. There is no one on the bench that could salvage this dumpster fire of an administration. https://t.co/lXUH0IJA4r — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 15, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video