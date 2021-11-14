CNN has an absolutely brutal article up on Vice President Kamala Harris and her “rocky relationship with some parts of the White House”:

“Key West Wing aides” are reportedly “[w]orn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus” with the vice president and her staff:

When you’ve lost CNN. . .

Trending

Guys, they’re finally saying the quiet part out loud and admitting Biden is a one-term president:

Politico also added to the pile-on with this story on how French media basically ignored her recent visit and meeting with President Emmanuel Macron:

Mission NOT accomplished:

And now they’re in damage control mode. From Harris spox Symone Sanders:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that Harris is “not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has take on key, important challenges facing the country”:

“WOW.” They’re this “rattled”?

And, yes, the reporting on what’s really going on behind the scenes will be fantastic:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala Harris

Recommended Twitchy Video