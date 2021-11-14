CNN has an absolutely brutal article up on Vice President Kamala Harris and her “rocky relationship with some parts of the White House”:

'Harris is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while long-time supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she's done or been trying to do as vice president.' From @CNN https://t.co/8CiQo8pApE — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 14, 2021

“Key West Wing aides” are reportedly “[w]orn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus” with the vice president and her staff:

'Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff — deciding there simply isn't time to deal with them right now.' From @CNN: https://t.co/8CiQo8pApE — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 14, 2021

When you’ve lost CNN. . .

If *CNN*'s saying this … https://t.co/0yjGLQwcC3 — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) November 14, 2021

Guys, they’re finally saying the quiet part out loud and admitting Biden is a one-term president:

Talking about 2024? 'An incumbent vice president should be a shoo-in the next time the party's presidential nomination is open. But guessing who might launch a theoretical primary challenge to Harris has become an ongoing insider parlor game.' From @CNN: https://t.co/8CiQo8pApE — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 14, 2021

Politico also added to the pile-on with this story on how French media basically ignored her recent visit and meeting with President Emmanuel Macron:

"French media coverage has been minimal. Her bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday evening did not get prime billing on newscasts or in newspapers, and her presence at the Armistice Day commemoration was mentioned in passing" https://t.co/iXFyqCtDGj — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) November 12, 2021

Mission NOT accomplished:

Her five-day visit to Paris and the Peace Forum this week was meant to launch US Vice President Kamala Harris onto the international scene, but media interest has been minimal and her efforts have largely gone unnoticed. https://t.co/nwVFN6xKjU — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) November 11, 2021

And now they’re in damage control mode. From Harris spox Symone Sanders:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that Harris is “not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has take on key, important challenges facing the country”:

For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 15, 2021

“WOW.” They’re this “rattled”?

WOW — the White House is so rattled by reporting on dysfunction between Biden and Harris they're putting out defensive statements. Love that Psaki is touting Kamala's leadership on "root causes of immigration," an effort that has become a punchline as the border collapsed. https://t.co/GElM0D69og — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 15, 2021

And, yes, the reporting on what’s really going on behind the scenes will be fantastic:

The story that Axios or Politico publishes tmrw about how this tweet came to be is going to be 🍿. https://t.co/sja7mZmYWV — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 15, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video