The White House is officially in damage control mode following some media scoops on Kamala Harris’ less-than-stellar performance as VP.

What does this mean for the future of the Biden administration? TheRoot.com and “The Amber Ruffin Show” writer Michael Harriot has a theory:

They finna leapfrog Pete Buttigieg over Kamala Harris. Watch. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) November 15, 2021

Pete Buttigieg over Kamala Harris? Interesting.

At least you're not pretending Biden is fine. https://t.co/n7r548NvRP — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 15, 2021

That’s true. It’s nice to see them acknowledge that Joe Biden can’t keep up the charade indefinitely. He’s only afloat now because the media keep throwing him life jackets.

Anyway, assuming that Harriot is onto something, Roland Martin feels pretty confident in making this prediction:

If the Democrats want to see a Black female revolt, go ahead and try this. You are GUARANTEED to lose. https://t.co/LW7vE9Vnqk — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 15, 2021

GUARANTEED to lose, eh? Sounds like the Democratic Party’s not hanging on by much.

According to Glenn Greenwald, that’s a very safe conclusion to draw:

Democratic Party politics in two tweets: pic.twitter.com/wrimcH2IMe — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 15, 2021

Dems in Disarray!

They eat their own. https://t.co/WQVGuD16lu — Ken Blevins (@KenBlevins8) November 15, 2021

Always.

Delicious — Arki Techt (@Arki_TX) November 15, 2021

They're really in an impossible position. It's hilarious. — Jonathan Jackson (@Dapper_Jackson) November 15, 2021

We’ve never been tired of watching the Democratic Party come apart at the seams. We’re certainly not going to miss this opportunity.

Biden's not even cold yet and they are fighting over the inheritance. https://t.co/aDJlURQdik — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 15, 2021

It’s funny because it’s true.

I always wanted to use this. pic.twitter.com/6j6kps6SZY — Michael (@KitDarkfeather) November 15, 2021

