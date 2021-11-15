The White House is officially in damage control mode following some media scoops on Kamala Harris’ less-than-stellar performance as VP.

What does this mean for the future of the Biden administration? TheRoot.com and “The Amber Ruffin Show” writer Michael Harriot has a theory:

Pete Buttigieg over Kamala Harris? Interesting.

That’s true. It’s nice to see them acknowledge that Joe Biden can’t keep up the charade indefinitely. He’s only afloat now because the media keep throwing him life jackets.

Anyway, assuming that Harriot is onto something, Roland Martin feels pretty confident in making this prediction:

GUARANTEED to lose, eh? Sounds like the Democratic Party’s not hanging on by much.

According to Glenn Greenwald, that’s a very safe conclusion to draw:

Dems in Disarray!

Always.

We’ve never been tired of watching the Democratic Party come apart at the seams. We’re certainly not going to miss this opportunity.

It’s funny because it’s true.

