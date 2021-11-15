Townhall’s Julio Rosas has been in Kenosha covering the Kyle Rittenhouse trial (and doing a fantastic job, just FYI).

In that time, he’s seen some things. Today, he saw this:

What’s the deal, yo? Well, like us, Rosas was curious. So he asked the woman with the sign.

Here’s what she told him:

Well, Joseph Rosenbaum wasn’t murdered unless the jury decides that Kyle Rittenhouse murdered him. The facts of the case support the defense’s argument that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

But aside from that, what the hell, lady?

 

Yeah, no. As a convicted child sex offender, Joseph Rosenbaum didn’t deserve to be killed. But as someone who allegedly came after Rittenhouse both verbally and physically, he made himself a target. Contrary to what ADA Thomas Binger attempted to argue today, Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t lose his right to self-defense just because he had a gun and Rosenbaum did not.

And none of this changes the fact that Joseph Rosenbaum was a convicted violent sex offender who by multiple accounts tried to attack Rittenhouse — or worse.

Maybe this lady’s a bit nuts, too.

OK, she’s definitely nuts.

