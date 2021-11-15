Townhall’s Julio Rosas has been in Kenosha covering the Kyle Rittenhouse trial (and doing a fantastic job, just FYI).

In that time, he’s seen some things. Today, he saw this:

There’s a few anti-Rittenhouse protesters outside the Kenosha courthouse. There’s one sign that has Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz as “selfless heroes.” pic.twitter.com/C1rcFi8XQ1 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2021

What’s the deal, yo? Well, like us, Rosas was curious. So he asked the woman with the sign.

Here’s what she told him:

I asked the protesters about the sign calling Rosenbaum, a convicted sex offender, a hero. “Why do we even have to bring all that up, seriously? That’s nothing but hate talk.” “It’s like asking a woman what she was wearing. It doesn’t matter. He was murdered.” pic.twitter.com/m8zbN0OISf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2021

Well, Joseph Rosenbaum wasn’t murdered unless the jury decides that Kyle Rittenhouse murdered him. The facts of the case support the defense’s argument that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

But aside from that, what the hell, lady?

.@Julio_Rosas11 speaks to a woman in #Kenosha with a sign in support of child sex offender Joseph Rosenbaum, domestic abuser Anthony Huber & gun convict Gaige Grosskreutz. #Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/HBvXFNbt4h — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2021

Yeah, no. As a convicted child sex offender, Joseph Rosenbaum didn’t deserve to be killed. But as someone who allegedly came after Rittenhouse both verbally and physically, he made himself a target. Contrary to what ADA Thomas Binger attempted to argue today, Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t lose his right to self-defense just because he had a gun and Rosenbaum did not.

And none of this changes the fact that Joseph Rosenbaum was a convicted violent sex offender who by multiple accounts tried to attack Rittenhouse — or worse.

“I would never jump in front of a guy with an AR-15” so why did Rosenbaum chase down Kyle and reach for his gun? Maybe cause he was nuts? — Tweeter2030 (@Tweeter20301) November 15, 2021

Maybe this lady’s a bit nuts, too.

OK, she’s definitely nuts.

Holy christ these people need psychiatric help. — Dr. American Jesus Ph.D, DDS, Pharm.D, FACS, Esq. (@DrAmericanJesus) November 15, 2021

Does the 'he was murdered so he's a hero' apply across the board? It seems an unusual position to take for in defense of a convicted child molester. — Cynthia (@2pupsonice) November 15, 2021

In which the left shows that they're okay with touching children if the person doing the touching has the same politics as them. These are the people who have infected the Democrat Party and made it what it is. https://t.co/Ijp5FTq1B9 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 15, 2021

