As we told you earlier, the Biden administration is reportedly very interested in carving out a spot for former Virginia Governor and current defeated Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Punchbowl report: “The Biden administration is interested in finding a spot somewhere for Terry McAuliffe.” Given how utterly tone-deaf this administration is, this is par for the course. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 11, 2021

It really is. That’s why Fox News’ Dagen McDowell wouldn’t be surprised if the Biden administration made room for another disgraced former Democratic governor who doesn’t belong anywhere near the federal government:

At this point, that ghoul Andy Cuomo is liable to pop up in the Administration too. — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) November 11, 2021

If Joe Biden thinks Terry McAuliffe deserves a role, then why not Andrew Cuomo, too?

Well, there’s at least one big reason Andrew Cuomo can’t get a job in the Biden administration … and that reason’s name is Janice Dean:

Not if I can help it he won’t. https://t.co/w2dDaPz1pD — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 11, 2021

And we have no doubt that if action becomes necessary, Janice Dean will take it.

💪💪💪💪 — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) November 11, 2021

Janice Dean isn’t intimidated by powerful men. And we love that about her.

God Bless you 🙏 Janice 💗 — Eric Dannemiller 🍁🍂 👀 (@DannemillerEric) November 11, 2021

