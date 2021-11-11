As we told you earlier, the Biden administration is reportedly very interested in carving out a spot for former Virginia Governor and current defeated Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

It really is. That’s why Fox News’ Dagen McDowell wouldn’t be surprised if the Biden administration made room for another disgraced former Democratic governor who doesn’t belong anywhere near the federal government:

Trending

If Joe Biden thinks Terry McAuliffe deserves a role, then why not Andrew Cuomo, too?

Well, there’s at least one big reason Andrew Cuomo can’t get a job in the Biden administration … and that reason’s name is Janice Dean:

And we have no doubt that if action becomes necessary, Janice Dean will take it.

Janice Dean isn’t intimidated by powerful men. And we love that about her.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoBiden administrationDagen McDowellJanice DeanJoe BidenTerry McAuliffe

Recommended Twitchy Video