As we told you, Judge Bruce Schroeder has apparently just about had it with the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

And because of that, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross thinks that Schroeder should get the book thrown at him:

CLEARLY BIASED IN FAVOR OF MIRANDA RIGHTS!!!!!!

Seriously. Just watch the clip we posted above (starts around the 1:18 mark).

We have to assume that Tiffany watched it, too, but is just too stupid to understand that the judge is right to be pissed right now.

Removed? For what? For calling out the prosecution’s shameless and arguably unethical behavior?

Junior Joy Reid should keep those thoughts to herself if she doesn’t want to get dragged.

Too bad she’s rolling:

Rolling right into the grave with the prosecution.

Good Lord.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer gal.

