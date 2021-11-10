As we told you, Judge Bruce Schroeder has apparently just about had it with the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The judge in the Rittenhouse trial is NOT happy with the prosecution. pic.twitter.com/HO5hmubCht — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

And because of that, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross thinks that Schroeder should get the book thrown at him:

The judge is CLEARLY BIASED!!!!!! — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) November 10, 2021

from the jump — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 10, 2021

CLEARLY BIASED IN FAVOR OF MIRANDA RIGHTS!!!!!!

LOL this is because the judge wasn't allowing the DA to criticize #Rittenhouse for maintaining his right to remain silent. https://t.co/QHtMzaN0JX — EEE(d) (@EEElverhoy) November 10, 2021

Seriously. Just watch the clip we posted above (starts around the 1:18 mark).

We have to assume that Tiffany watched it, too, but is just too stupid to understand that the judge is right to be pissed right now.

Honestly. @ElieNYC how can this judge be removed? — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) November 10, 2021

Removed? For what? For calling out the prosecution’s shameless and arguably unethical behavior?

Why? Because you don't like him protecting people's rights and predetermined trial boundaires? https://t.co/co3jvKAGiL — BostonAnon (@AnonoBoston) November 10, 2021

Junior Joy Reid has thoughts. https://t.co/Qm22t5vxNc — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 10, 2021

Junior Joy Reid should keep those thoughts to herself if she doesn’t want to get dragged.

Too bad she’s rolling:

Reminder:

Kyle Rittenhouse accused of flashing white power sign at bar https://t.co/XkRypz8Fwq — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) November 10, 2021

Rolling right into the grave with the prosecution.

Good Lord.

I see a lawsuit coming https://t.co/TXvDpscpJ9 — Oliver Clozof PhD (@BenFogan) November 10, 2021

Retweeting so more see this for the lawsuit. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) November 10, 2021

Couldn’t happen to a nicer gal.

