Former Trump-era State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus was a guest host on “The View” today, where she had a chance to press anti-Trump crusader and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on the collapse of his precious Steele dossier.

And it was something to behold:

Pressed by #TheView guest co-host @MorganOrtagus on the Steele dossier, @RepAdamSchiff responds: “It’s one thing to say allegations should be investigated…it’s another to say we should have foreseen in advance that some people were lying to Christopher Steele.” pic.twitter.com/8EgvKW0tgJ — The View (@TheView) November 9, 2021

Morgan Ortagus confronts Adam Schiff about the Steele dossier 👀#TheView pic.twitter.com/Lhtow0o6QE — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) November 9, 2021

Can we get that last part again?

No, not that part. This bit, right at the end:

Schiff: “None of that is undercut, none of that serious misconduct is in any way diminished by the fact that people lied to Christopher Steele.”

Ortagus: “No, I think just your credibility is.”

Savage, Ms. Ortagus.

OWNED — Dave (@angryvet59) November 9, 2021

His deflection was so predictable. She was amazing. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) November 9, 2021

Nothing that Adam Schiff has ever said actually holds up to scrutiny. He has deflected, projected, and lied his way through his political career.

And the craziest part is that he thought he could get away with all of that indefinitely.

Schiff said he saw the evidence — HenryWilliamson612 (@HWilliamson612) November 9, 2021

He “saw” the “evidence.”

Embarrassing, pathetic and despicable. And what is wrong with his eyes? He looks like he's either gonna cry or they're gonna pop out of his head. https://t.co/tfWdmaBZfF — Markonnen (@dharmabomb) November 9, 2021

Chronic lying tends to take a physical toll eventually.

What a total snake..he lied to the American people to trash a duly elected President. Listen as he tries to weasel out https://t.co/7eBZhYevOi — LetsgoBrandon (@chicky1doodle) November 9, 2021

Schiff claimed to have evidence of Trump-Russia collusion & read the Steele dossier into the Congressional record. US media treated him as a brave truth seeker when in reality he constantly lied & deceived. How fitting that Schiff's toughest media scrutiny comes from The View: https://t.co/v1p109mTjb — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) November 9, 2021

This guy kept claiming collusion even after Mueller found no collusion, so I’m not sure he’s in a position to lecture others about lies related to this saga. https://t.co/C8bJHGwWTY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 9, 2021

Look at what an amoral sociopath Adam Schiff is. He spent years promoting the Steele Dossier. He read it into the Congressional Record. He lied about the "smoking gun" evidence he saw (that Mueller never found). Watch how he worms his way around to avoid even an iota of mea culpa https://t.co/3C1V6dYhnc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 9, 2021

This is just a farrago of dishonesty and deflection, just a total lack of integrity on display here. https://t.co/ouIoUDFWUL — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 9, 2021

This … is Adam Schiff.

Who’s the worst member of Congress and why is it Adam Schiff? https://t.co/x2UBH7keRH — Craig Steger (@craig_steger) November 9, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video