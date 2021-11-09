Former Trump-era State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus was a guest host on “The View” today, where she had a chance to press anti-Trump crusader and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on the collapse of his precious Steele dossier.

And it was something to behold:

Can we get that last part again?

No, not that part. This bit, right at the end:

Schiff: “None of that is undercut, none of that serious misconduct is in any way diminished by the fact that people lied to Christopher Steele.”

Ortagus: “No, I think just your credibility is.”

Savage, Ms. Ortagus.

Nothing that Adam Schiff has ever said actually holds up to scrutiny. He has deflected, projected, and lied his way through his political career.

And the craziest part is that he thought he could get away with all of that indefinitely.

He “saw” the “evidence.”

Chronic lying tends to take a physical toll eventually.

This … is Adam Schiff.

