Earlier today, “View” guest host Morgan Ortagus had guest Adam Schiff dead to rights on his rabid promotion of the BS Steele dossier.

Morgan Ortagus confronts Adam Schiff about the Steele dossier 👀#TheView pic.twitter.com/Lhtow0o6QE — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) November 9, 2021

It was simultaneously fascinating and infuriating to watch and listen to him try to weasel his way out of the trap in which Ortagus had so deftly let him snag himself.

I think @MorganOrtagus is the first person to ask Schiff directly about his promotion of the Steele dossier disinformation. He revises history here by saying he merely called for all collusion allegations to be investigated. https://t.co/RXYBGIzoLv — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 9, 2021

As Ortagus notes, Schiff read portions of the Steele dossier into the congressional record during a House Intel hearing in March 2017. He hyped the dossier until he realized it was faulty, then he switched gears to focus on other "evidence" of collusion — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 9, 2021

In short, Adam Schiff is a lying liar who lies. And then lies about the lying.

Independent conservative journalist Jeryl Bier took it upon himself to comb through some of Schiff’s greatest Steele dossier hits and found some real gems on Schiff’s House website:

Here are three interviews @RepAdamSchiff still has on his website about the Steele dossier. I am no expert on the whole Russia investigation & Steele dossier, but man, these seem to have aged poorly.https://t.co/nRndDLof9c https://t.co/8Hy1r68Sba https://t.co/hEI65Epj5K — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 9, 2021

They have definitely not aged well:

Watch:

Yikes.

Watch:

Yikes.

Watch:

Annnnnd yikes.

It’s awfully difficult for us to believe Adam Schiff when he says he wasn’t one of the Steele dossier’s loudest hype men when his own website literally features him hyping the Steele dossier as the would-be nail in Donald Trump’s Russia collusion coffin.

If Schiff has put a nail in anyone’s coffin, it’s his own.

Recommended Twitchy Video