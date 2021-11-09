Earlier today, “View” guest host Morgan Ortagus had guest Adam Schiff dead to rights on his rabid promotion of the BS Steele dossier.

It was simultaneously fascinating and infuriating to watch and listen to him try to weasel his way out of the trap in which Ortagus had so deftly let him snag himself.

In short, Adam Schiff is a lying liar who lies. And then lies about the lying.

Independent conservative journalist Jeryl Bier took it upon himself to comb through some of Schiff’s greatest Steele dossier hits and found some real gems on Schiff’s House website:

They have definitely not aged well:

Watch:

Yikes.

Watch:

Yikes.

Watch:

Annnnnd yikes.

It’s awfully difficult for us to believe Adam Schiff when he says he wasn’t one of the Steele dossier’s loudest hype men when his own website literally features him hyping the Steele dossier as the would-be nail in Donald Trump’s Russia collusion coffin.

If Schiff has put a nail in anyone’s coffin, it’s his own.

