In September, news broke that former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann had gotten snagged in John Durham’s investigation.

Fast-forward to today, when Joe Biden’s NatSec Adviser Jake Sullivan has reportedly been caught in Durham’s net with Sussmann:

Isn’t that something?

Trending

No comment from the White House! Nothing to see here so shut up!

If we were Karine Jean-Pierre, we wouldn’t want to talk about this, either.

But we’re not Karine Jean-Pierre. So let’s please discuss this.

To be fair, this isn’t breaking news to some people who have been following this story closely.

Welp, this may be further confirmation. Better late than never.

We’re interested to see how this one plays out, for sure.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alfa BankHillary ClintonJake SullivanJohn DurhamMichael Sussmann

Recommended Twitchy Video