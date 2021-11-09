In September, news broke that former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann had gotten snagged in John Durham’s investigation.

NEW: Prosecutor John Durham has told a cyber lawyer — who works for the firm that repped Clinton campaign — that he wants to indict him on suspicion of lying about who he repped when he told F.B.I. in '16 about potential ties b/w Trump and Russia. https://t.co/KiSUIeGuzh — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) September 15, 2021

On the latest John Durham developments – The exposure of DNC/Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman – and his 8/2016 contacts with Fusion GPS as the false Trump/Alfa Bank story heated up.https://t.co/DiDM4gP0J8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 16, 2021

Fast-forward to today, when Joe Biden’s NatSec Adviser Jake Sullivan has reportedly been caught in Durham’s net with Sussmann:

Breaking –

Biden WH National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, is "foreign policy advisor"referred to in the indictment of former Hillary Clinton Campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, per well-placed sources. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) November 9, 2021

Isn’t that something?

White House caught flat-footed on this question. Story broke during briefing. @KJP46 says "I don't have a comment for you at this moment. I don't know anything about what you're you're just mentioning." https://t.co/WkTJ9Fxxzc — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 9, 2021

No comment from the White House! Nothing to see here so shut up!

If we were Karine Jean-Pierre, we wouldn’t want to talk about this, either.

But we’re not Karine Jean-Pierre. So let’s please discuss this.

To be fair, this isn’t breaking news to some people who have been following this story closely.

I mean. You are a few weeks behind there.. https://t.co/3iI0HOZemv — Mercury Rising (@RealestMercury) November 9, 2021

You guys are a bit late to the game. https://t.co/n5Y60W1Dbw pic.twitter.com/LIntTPG1E7 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 9, 2021

NEW: A more in-depth look at Jake Sullivan’s role promoting the Alfa Bank story at the center of the latest John Durham case, including Sullivan pushing it pre & post 2016 election & getting a mention (“foreign policy advisor”) in the Sussmann indictment.https://t.co/LlOC8Nf6vx — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) September 25, 2021

It’s been well established for many weeks that Jake Sullivan is the unnamed “Foreign Policy Advisor” in John Durham’s indictment against Michael Sussmann. https://t.co/klC4gkLW0g — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 9, 2021

Welp, this may be further confirmation. Better late than never.

We’re interested to see how this one plays out, for sure.

