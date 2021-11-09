In September, news broke that former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann had gotten snagged in John Durham’s investigation.
NEW: Prosecutor John Durham has told a cyber lawyer — who works for the firm that repped Clinton campaign — that he wants to indict him on suspicion of lying about who he repped when he told F.B.I. in '16 about potential ties b/w Trump and Russia. https://t.co/KiSUIeGuzh
— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) September 15, 2021
On the latest John Durham developments –
The exposure of DNC/Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman – and his 8/2016 contacts with Fusion GPS as the false Trump/Alfa Bank story heated up.https://t.co/DiDM4gP0J8
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 16, 2021
Fast-forward to today, when Joe Biden’s NatSec Adviser Jake Sullivan has reportedly been caught in Durham’s net with Sussmann:
Breaking –
Biden WH National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, is "foreign policy advisor"referred to in the indictment of former Hillary Clinton Campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, per well-placed sources.
— Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) November 9, 2021
Isn’t that something?
White House caught flat-footed on this question. Story broke during briefing. @KJP46 says "I don't have a comment for you at this moment. I don't know anything about what you're you're just mentioning." https://t.co/WkTJ9Fxxzc
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 9, 2021
Trending
No comment from the White House! Nothing to see here so shut up!
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 9, 2021
Whoops. https://t.co/qHEu96tlHW
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2021
HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLY Shit https://t.co/IjXogHqLdM
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 9, 2021
If we were Karine Jean-Pierre, we wouldn’t want to talk about this, either.
But we’re not Karine Jean-Pierre. So let’s please discuss this.
To be fair, this isn’t breaking news to some people who have been following this story closely.
I mean. You are a few weeks behind there.. https://t.co/3iI0HOZemv
— Mercury Rising (@RealestMercury) November 9, 2021
You guys are a bit late to the game. https://t.co/n5Y60W1Dbw pic.twitter.com/LIntTPG1E7
— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 9, 2021
NEW: A more in-depth look at Jake Sullivan’s role promoting the Alfa Bank story at the center of the latest John Durham case, including Sullivan pushing it pre & post 2016 election & getting a mention (“foreign policy advisor”) in the Sussmann indictment.https://t.co/LlOC8Nf6vx
— Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) September 25, 2021
It’s been well established for many weeks that Jake Sullivan is the unnamed “Foreign Policy Advisor” in John Durham’s indictment against Michael Sussmann. https://t.co/klC4gkLW0g
— Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 9, 2021
Welp, this may be further confirmation. Better late than never.
We’re interested to see how this one plays out, for sure.
— swehtamsacul (@swehtamsacul) November 9, 2021
— Al (@AlBeachGuy) November 9, 2021
@kristina_wong https://t.co/KXrpdU0wDO pic.twitter.com/KM7330hiyA
— Patriot First 🇯🇵🇯🇵🇧🇷🇧🇷🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@Strwar11) November 9, 2021
https://t.co/s3gzHYsmPD pic.twitter.com/ufCzRP8sHx
— Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) November 9, 2021