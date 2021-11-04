Tony Kinnett is a STEM educator as well as an administrator in the Indianapolis Public School District. And with the debate over Critical Race Theory in education ramping up significantly over the past several months, Kinnett understandably has some thoughts he’d like to share.

This is worth watching, as it makes clear that while there may not be courses called “Critical Race Theory,” its precepts are widely advanced in our schools today. Excellent explanation here: https://t.co/zYPJr23FTh — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 4, 2021

Good recap on the Left's misdirection regarding CRT in schools… https://t.co/kqIrahDmvf — Jason Mattera (@JasonMattera) November 4, 2021

Please take a moment to watch this:

As an admin for the largest school district in Indiana, here's what we mean when we tell you that we aren't "teaching" Critical Race Theory: pic.twitter.com/f6RLghcw2R — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 4, 2021

"Anti-Racism" Definition pulled from our BLM & 1619 Project resolutions: (Yes it's true that @nhannahjones admitted she made up parts of 1619 project, but that's just icing on the cake):

https://t.co/wVg2CmBnsB — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 4, 2021

The IPS resolution on “Racial Equity Mindset, Commitment, & Action” certainly reads like something inspired by Nikole Hannah-Jones.

And apparently IPS principals aren’t supposed to let parents find out:

Yes, we told principals at the beginning of the year to lie to parents and tell them we weren't using CRT in schools. Yes, we continue to lie. pic.twitter.com/A9Qo5D77Pp — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 4, 2021

IPS school officials are literally directing staff to lie to parents. If it’s happening there, in how many other school districts is it happening, too?

Excellent. I’ve been talking to many Dems recently and my main outtake is they have no idea how radical the left has become. https://t.co/DovZQtbTYG — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 4, 2021

Thanks to people like Tony Kinnett for trying to bring this to more people’s attention, despite knowing the potential consequences of speaking out.

