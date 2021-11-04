Tony Kinnett is a STEM educator as well as an administrator in the Indianapolis Public School District. And with the debate over Critical Race Theory in education ramping up significantly over the past several months, Kinnett understandably has some thoughts he’d like to share.

Please take a moment to watch this:

Trending

The IPS resolution on “Racial Equity Mindset, Commitment, & Action” certainly reads like something inspired by Nikole Hannah-Jones.

And apparently IPS principals aren’t supposed to let parents find out:

IPS school officials are literally directing staff to lie to parents. If it’s happening there, in how many other school districts is it happening, too?

Thanks to people like Tony Kinnett for trying to bring this to more people’s attention, despite knowing the potential consequences of speaking out.

***

Related:

Conservative Wisconsin teacher and writer Daniel Buck pushes back against leftist narrative that ‘Critical Race Theory is all a Republican lie’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1619 Projectanti-racismanti-racistBlack lives matterBLMcapitalismcritical race theoryCRTeducationIndianaIndiana Public SchoolsKimberly CrenshawprincipalsraceracismracistRichard DelgadoschoolschoolsTony Kinnettwhite menwhite supremacistwhiteness