“Critical Race Theory isn’t real … and schools should make it a key part of their curricula.”

That’s essentially what CRT proponents’ argument boils down to: conservatives and Republicans are freaking out about Critical Race Theory because they’re racist, and only racists would have a problem with teaching kids that everything is about race.

Well, conservative Wisconsin teacher Daniel Buck has some experience with Critical Race Theory in schools, and according to him, Critical Race Theory is not only being taught to children, but it’s actually quite pervasive in education:

No matter how loudly the radical Left yells, they can’t drown out reality.

Trending

Dressing up Critical Race Theory in flowery language doesn’t change what it is at its heart.

Exactly. And it’s incredibly intellectually dishonest.

Further reading from Buck if you’re interested:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: capitalismcommunismcritical pedagogycritical race theorycritical theoryCRTDaniel BuckeducationK-12republicansschoolschoolsteacherteachers