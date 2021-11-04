“Critical Race Theory isn’t real … and schools should make it a key part of their curricula.”

That’s essentially what CRT proponents’ argument boils down to: conservatives and Republicans are freaking out about Critical Race Theory because they’re racist, and only racists would have a problem with teaching kids that everything is about race.

Well, conservative Wisconsin teacher Daniel Buck has some experience with Critical Race Theory in schools, and according to him, Critical Race Theory is not only being taught to children, but it’s actually quite pervasive in education:

“Critical Race Theory is all a Republican lie!” False. I’m a teacher. It’s in schools. pic.twitter.com/iKbwKHfDYF — Daniel Buck (@MrDanielBuck) November 3, 2021

No matter how loudly the radical Left yells, they can’t drown out reality.

Agreed! I just finished teaching 3 years in Philly. Last year, instead of fine tuning our online pedagogy (bc we were online for the majority of the year 🙄) we did a nearly year long book study of the Racial Healing Handbook. All the trademarks of CRT in this one. pic.twitter.com/uqalPmC6Qn — Independent Thinking Educator (@UnWokeTchr) November 3, 2021

I'm a teacher as well and CRT is absolutely in k-12 education. Saying otherwise is incoherent. — Colin Norwalk (@norballin) November 3, 2021

As both a former teacher and former socialist, I can also confirm that socialist professors have long since taught critical theory as a fact to education, sociology, anthropology, and even history majors. A lot of these professors were the left wing radicals from the 1960s-1970s. — Centrist American (@CentristAmeric2) November 3, 2021

Thank you for the message. Teacher here too. Yes, it IS in the schools under various course names or lessons. And teachers hear it as well in Professional Development workshops. It's a sanctioned excuse for people to do poorly, give up, and nurture resentments. — Omay (@Omay28864100) November 3, 2021

Dressing up Critical Race Theory in flowery language doesn’t change what it is at its heart.

It's called cultural racial teaching in our district but it's critical racial teaching. They just changed a couple words like they like to do often. — Babydoll92196 What The FOX?!🤔 (@Babydoll921961) November 4, 2021

They've renamed it. Now it's incorrectly labeled "Anti-racism Curriculum". — Sane Critical Thinker 🍁🌞🦈/🐏🌚⚖/🦂 (@Sane__Thinker) November 3, 2021

They say it's not in schools because nobody can point to an entry in the curriculum that says: "Critical Race Theory 101 – 10:30 a.m. – room 302 – Ms. Myers". This is their definition of "not being taught in schools". — Robert Howe (@bhowejr) November 3, 2021

Exactly. And it’s incredibly intellectually dishonest.

