Jennifer Rubin: eternal optimist or shamelessly partisan moron?

We report, you deride:

What a privilege it must be to share a brain with AOC. Democrats getting their butts kicked is just a sign of how popular their agenda is!

We’re not sure they could possibly enjoy listening to her as much as we do.

That was before the worms had devoured her brain completely.

Jennifer’s too far gone now to ever come back. We might as well enjoy it!

