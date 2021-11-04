Jennifer Rubin: eternal optimist or shamelessly partisan moron?

We report, you deride:

I realize critics say Dems have gone too far left but that doesn’t compute. The agenda is very popular. They simply haven’t gotten over finish line yet — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 3, 2021

What a privilege it must be to share a brain with AOC. Democrats getting their butts kicked is just a sign of how popular their agenda is!

Yes. This is it, exactly. Democrats, listen to this woman. https://t.co/9KzP630OV9 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2021

We’re not sure they could possibly enjoy listening to her as much as we do.

I realize I’ll get burned if I touch a hot stove, so I think I’ll hug it. https://t.co/OKU4YtkF2v — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 4, 2021

The best part of this tweet about Democrats agenda being "popular" is that 2 key aspects of the Democrats #HR1 Same Day Voter Registration and No Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting were soundly defeated at the polls by voters in New York. NEW YORK! Democrat agenda cant even win in NY! https://t.co/5JDb4z9VWB — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) November 4, 2021

Dems are popular, the voters just don't know it https://t.co/oeTZXVzzo1 — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 4, 2021

It literally computes perfectly with the only data point that matters – votes. https://t.co/JAlFB9zGjX — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 4, 2021

1) When logic “doesn’t compute” for people we call them dumb. 2) Popularity among Twitter trolls isn’t a metric of success. See 1 above for explanation as to why you are confused. 3) And the “finish line” is literally a Gulag. Again, see 1 above. Too many crayon lunches— https://t.co/lKhyuueN6o — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 4, 2021

Wow @JRubinBlogger is truly nuts https://t.co/HBISQKnM1s — THE TRUTH ABOUT LIES (@BUFU86050040) November 4, 2021

I’m just remembering a time when you tried to convince people you were a conservative by saying so in your bio. lol — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) November 3, 2021

That was before the worms had devoured her brain completely.

Jennifer’s too far gone now to ever come back. We might as well enjoy it!

This is the greatest parody account ever. Thank you so much. — The Vanilla Gorilla "Let's go Brandon!" (@TheRealPMC) November 4, 2021

