Democrats got their you-know-whats handed to them on Tuesday. Anyone can see that.

So spinning their way out of the mess they’re in is definitely going to be a tall order. That means it’s time to call in the big guns.

Over to you, AOC:

.@AOC finds a silver lining in Virginia election losses. “I think that the results show the limits of trying to run a fully 100% super moderated campaign” pic.twitter.com/NjjiQQ5uU7 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) November 4, 2021

The genius speaks.

.@AOC then blames moderate Democrats for losing in part because they enabled “race-baiting” by the right. pic.twitter.com/6WDBdcYtGF — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) November 4, 2021

.@AOC then claims “I’m not trying to start beef with people.” pic.twitter.com/GeEu2WkEI2 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) November 4, 2021

The seasons may change, but one thing we can always count on to stay the same is AOC’s legendary ignorance and stupidity.

Sometimes I'm astonished to know that she can speak words — seegrean (@See_Grean) November 4, 2021

She’s a marvel of nature.

Want to know what a limousine liberal is?? https://t.co/um7zXaSMT3 — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) November 4, 2021

Yes, he didn’t tack far enough left, that’s right. If only he’d talked up some of those popular progressive policy initiatives like defund, crim justice reform and tax increases. — Lucky Luke ♠️ (@LuckyLuke_57) November 4, 2021

The best part is that AOC genuinely thinks she’s brilliant.

The left is apparently learning all the wrong lessons from Tuesday 🙄 https://t.co/yz8Fy7F96F — just alan (@JustJustalan) November 4, 2021

And you know what? We’re here for it.

inject it into my veiiiinnnnssss https://t.co/VrSiGMVKAe — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 4, 2021

Heck yeah, run with this. Please please please run on this, it is going to work out sooo well for her and her team… — Trevor Smith (@SmithWPAi) November 4, 2021

They're so delusional lmaoooo I hope they use her for every race, just let AOC run them all https://t.co/gSKvvMwlkr — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) November 4, 2021