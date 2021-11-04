Steve Irvin is an anchor and reporter at ABC15 in Phoenix. And according to his Twitter bio, he’s a “Fierce defender of public schools and teachers [and] Super-Spreader of Fact Porn.”

Good for him. But it probably wouldn’t kill him to know exactly what it is that he’s fiercely defending and spreading around.

There’s this, for starters:

Not sure what Steve is so puzzled about.

Uh yeah. Read a history book. https://t.co/Fq0fmeYAPx — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 4, 2021

If you ask Steve to read a history book, he’ll very likely tell you that he’s read one. That he’s actually read a ton of history books. Because he’s very interested in public school curricula.

A lot more interested than most of you stupid Republicans and conservatives, in fact:

You blew off Meet the Teacher.

You skipped the parent-teacher conference.

You said no to the PTO.

You've never even seen your child's classroom.

But you want "parental control."

You might want to try parental involvement first. — Steve Irvin (@Steve_Irvin) November 4, 2021

That’s nice, isn’t it?

Biiiig yikes.

Hey Steve, I know you’re big mad about Tuesday night but have you considered that Zoom education had a part in exposing the things that led to the parents asking questions? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) November 4, 2021

We’ve wanted to go into my kids’ school the past two years. It wasn’t allowed. https://t.co/w8ZVGear07 — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 4, 2021

Was there.

Was there.

Said yes.

See it anytime they let me.

I do, even for parents that don’t meet your litmus test on parenting. https://t.co/ZXlZVjZL7K — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 4, 2021

Many of those demanding parental control are the same people who already tried parental involvement and didn't see anything change. https://t.co/WFoDLdrepr — Josh Steimle (@joshsteimle) November 4, 2021

I mean, between my wife and I, we have done all this save for the PTO which was unnecessary since we are already so involved and in touch with the schools and the teachers. So who the hell do you think you are? https://t.co/I6JZW0b44i — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) November 4, 2021

You closed schools.

You forced children to learn from home.

You forced children to wear ineffective masks.

You've repeatedly tried to indoctrinate children.

But you want no "parental control." You might want to try being educators first. https://t.co/KywmPyMD82 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 4, 2021

Good one. That'll teach those uppity parents, guy looking for a MSNBC or CNN contract. https://t.co/zKnWLau3nu — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 4, 2021

For a dude who claims to be so committed to education, Steve Irvin sure doesn’t seem to be very good at learning lessons.

We all know what “parents” he’s referring to and it ain’t white, middle class, suburban parents. This is racist! https://t.co/hh8zqwzIU3 — DogWiley (@DogWiley) November 4, 2021

Good point.

Attacking parents seems like a bold move after Tuesday…🙄 https://t.co/9AuqUzD5TK — Tracy Nickels-Bishop (@JusticeBlaze) November 4, 2021

Who the hell IS this guy? The left just keeps digging a deeper hole for themselves. Happy 2022, guys! https://t.co/3S9ChTNTvF — Scout’s Papa🎗 (@JamesRagano) November 4, 2021

They’re really going there. “Vote Democrat 2022: Eff Parents” https://t.co/DsoyKzVHZP — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) November 4, 2021

Keep going, media. Please continue to do this. https://t.co/Tr5Pe3I7MR — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) November 4, 2021

***

Related:

‘What a POS’: Upper-class twit Jonathan Chait sneers at family of 11 — including adopted and foster children — for feeling the pain of inflation