Late last night, Atlantic contributing writer Jemele Hill declared that the GOP’s victory in Virginia demonstrates that “this country simply loves white supremacy.” Because obviously there could be no other possible explanation.

Hill’s received plenty of responses from people who think she needs to be called out for her intellectual dishonesty and all-around BS.

But this one from Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears’ Team may very well be the best response of all:

You come for Winsome Sears, Jemele, you’d best not miss.

We can’t love this enough.

The crown may be heavy, but it’s not too heavy for Winsome Sears.

We have no doubt that Winsome Sears will do just that. And we can’t wait to watch.

