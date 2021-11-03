Late last night, Atlantic contributing writer Jemele Hill declared that the GOP’s victory in Virginia demonstrates that “this country simply loves white supremacy.” Because obviously there could be no other possible explanation.

It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2021

Hill’s received plenty of responses from people who think she needs to be called out for her intellectual dishonesty and all-around BS.

But this one from Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears’ Team may very well be the best response of all:

You come for Winsome Sears, Jemele, you’d best not miss.

Your tweet of the month from Team Winsome Sears to Jemele Hill. Sears is the first Black woman to win statewide election in Virginia’s history, while Hill claims that white supremacy propelled Republicans in the Commonwealth. https://t.co/gfKzx4u59p — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2021

We can’t love this enough.

Oooooouuuuucccch!

Nice! pic.twitter.com/oASTfr1Lv1 — #FJB wants us to lower our expectations. (@gopuckgo) November 3, 2021

The crown may be heavy, but it’s not too heavy for Winsome Sears.

Yes Ma'am!!! Congratulations on your historic and deserved win! — Dana C (@namesdaner) November 3, 2021

Never heard of you before yesterday, won't forget you from this point forward. Fierce! Keep on keepin' on. — Bill Conkey (@billconkey) November 3, 2021

We have no doubt that Winsome Sears will do just that. And we can’t wait to watch.

***

