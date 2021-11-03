USA Today has a piece today about “historic” local electoral victories for people of color.

That’s neat, USA Today. But we can’t help but get the feeling that you’re forgetting someone …

Ah! That’s who it is!

Winsome Sears is Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, and she is not only a person of color, but she’s also a woman on top of that.

She’s also a Republican, though, which apparently makes her a lot less interesting to USA Today.

Cuban-American Republican Jason Miyares was elected Virginia Attorney General yesterday.

Maybe he’s one o’ them “white Hispanics” or something, so he doesn’t count.

Yeah … they didn’t really forget her. They ignored her.

Unfortunately typical.

It’s about the media’s ideology. Which so often conveniently overlaps with the Left’s ideology.

Fact check: true.

