USA Today has a piece today about “historic” local electoral victories for people of color.

That’s neat, USA Today. But we can’t help but get the feeling that you’re forgetting someone …

By the way, the words "Winsome Sears" and "Jason Miyares" appear nowhere in this article. Bang up journalism, USA Today. https://t.co/xkPBean6yy pic.twitter.com/DuTY5DQB1s — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 3, 2021

Ah! That’s who it is!

Winsome Sears is Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, and she is not only a person of color, but she’s also a woman on top of that.

Lieutenant Governor Elect Winsome Sears: "There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe we are back in 1963 when my father came…In case you haven’t noticed, I am black, and I have been black all my life." pic.twitter.com/NoJJc6qxBe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

She’s also a Republican, though, which apparently makes her a lot less interesting to USA Today.

Cuban-American Republican Jason Miyares was elected Virginia Attorney General yesterday.

Maybe he’s one o’ them “white Hispanics” or something, so he doesn’t count.

Hey @USATODAY, I think you forgot a bigger victory @WinsomeSears. Oh never mind, she doesn't fit in your narrative, she's @GOP https://t.co/JMigzvHfbB — Mr ADK (@JKeen172) November 3, 2021

Yeah … they didn’t really forget her. They ignored her.

Shameful. They left out all the people of color w/ Rs by their names. https://t.co/1fouOlu18k — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) November 3, 2021

Unfortunately typical.

If the media pretend that Republican badass Winsome Sears doesn't exist they can keep with the White Supremacy narrative https://t.co/13Pq1swM56 — PaisFigo (@PaisFigo) November 3, 2021

Further proof that this isn’t about people of color, it’s about the left’s ideology. @TheDemocrats #Democrats — Davis Goodwin (@DavisGoodwin) November 3, 2021

It’s about the media’s ideology. Which so often conveniently overlaps with the Left’s ideology.

The corrupt corporate media isn't interested in reporting accurately. They're only interested in advancing their leftist agenda. https://t.co/qs7OfMFAG1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 3, 2021

Fact check: true.

I would really love a Stelter or a Darcy to explain how stuff like this isn't responsible for the completely eroded trust that so many people have in the media. It's not that we're being told that you're bad. We're seeing it for ourselves. https://t.co/gXrW8xk4Hf — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 3, 2021