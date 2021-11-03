As we told you last night, Glenn Youngin was not the only Republican winner last night. Meet Winsome Sears, Virginia’s next Lieutenant Governor:

I've seen enough: Winsome Sears (R) defeats Hala Ayala (D) in the Virginia lieutenant governor's race. #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

She is the first Black woman elected statewide in Virginia:

First black woman elected statewide in Virginia is conservative Winsome Sears. https://t.co/eU7ETvH9fp — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 3, 2021

And she’s a REPUBLICAN:

Virginia just elected a black woman to a statewide office for the first time in Virginia history, and she’s a Republican. Congratulations @WinsomeSears! — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) November 3, 2021

Where’s the media coverage?

PREDICTION: Media will not obsess over the fact that Winsome Sears just became the first Black woman elected to Lt. Governor of Virginia because she is a Republican. — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 3, 2021

Never change, guys:

Neither CNN nor MSNBC are airing Virginia's Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears' victory speech. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 3, 2021

Like we said in the headline, bada**:

Shouldn't media be all over a black woman who immigrated from Jamaica, served in the Marines, has a Masters degree, ran a homeless women's shelter, raised 3 kids, and is now running to be the highest ranking minority woman gov't official in Virginia history? Winsome Sears: pic.twitter.com/ePseTRJn93 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 25, 2021

And you’ll see more of photos like this in the coming years we trust:

Virginia meet your new Lieutenant Governor. pic.twitter.com/WukS6wlCrm — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) November 3, 2021

From her victory speech last night, “I’m telling you, what you’re looking at is the American Dream”:

"I'm telling you, what you're looking at, is the American Dream" –@WinsomeSears — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 3, 2021

Watch:

Lieutenant Governor Elect Winsome Sears: "There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe we are back in 1963 when my father came…In case you haven’t noticed, I am black, and I have been black all my life." pic.twitter.com/NoJJc6qxBe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

***