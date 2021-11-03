As we told you last night, Glenn Youngin was not the only Republican winner last night. Meet Winsome Sears, Virginia’s next Lieutenant Governor:

She is the first Black woman elected statewide in Virginia:

And she’s a REPUBLICAN:

Where’s the media coverage?

Never change, guys:

Like we said in the headline, bada**:

And you’ll see more of photos like this in the coming years we trust:

From her victory speech last night, “I’m telling you, what you’re looking at is the American Dream”:

Watch:

***

