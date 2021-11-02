China’s apparently gotten to be more than Yahoo is willing to deal with right now:

Yahoo Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to pull out of China, citing an increasingly challenging business and legal environment.

The company said in a statement that its services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1.

“Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support, the statement read.

It’s so awesome that Yahoo is willing to risk losing ChiCom money in order to take a stand for freedom. Only took them forever and a day.

RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway explains:

How can Yahoo remain committed to the rights of their users if they were evidently never committed to those rights in the first place?

TFW it literally pays to look the other way on human rights abuses.

Isn’t that special? It’s like one big, happy family!

Enes Kanter gets it. He knows what he risks by speaking out against China and he does it anyway. And China didn’t have to pull the rug out from under him in order for him to understand.

Yahoo gets a halfhearted golf clap for finally ditching China, but that’s the best they can hope for. If businesses and politicians want to earn our respect, they can start by telling the ChiComs exactly where they can stick their money.

