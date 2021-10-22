Earlier this week, Boston Celtic Enes Kanter landed his team on China’s naughty list by calling Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator” in a message.

The Chinese government yanked Celtics games from the Chinese internet in retaliation.

Well, it’s been a few days, and now that Kanter’s had some time to reflect on what he said, he’s very, very sorry for offending the ChiComs’.

Except no he isn’t. Not even a little bit:

Wow.

Kanter knows what it means to piss off the Chinese government. And unlike just about everyone else in the NBA, he’s not afraid to do it.

Lebron James and the rest of the “Speak Truth to Power” players who refuse to speak truth to power when it comes to ChiComs’ human rights abuses … take a lesson from Enes Kanter.

Amen to that.

