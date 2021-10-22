Earlier this week, Boston Celtic Enes Kanter landed his team on China’s naughty list by calling Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator” in a message.

Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

The Chinese government yanked Celtics games from the Chinese internet in retaliation.

Well, it’s been a few days, and now that Kanter’s had some time to reflect on what he said, he’s very, very sorry for offending the ChiComs’.

Except no he isn’t. Not even a little bit:

Heartless Dictator of China,

XI JINPING and the Communist Party of China. I am calling you out in front of the whole world.

Close down the SLAVE labor camps and free the UYGHUR people! Stop the GENOCIDE, now!#FreeUyghurs pic.twitter.com/eEoiw5Uz2K — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 22, 2021

Wow.

4. NBA still remains silent. https://t.co/Vwa4EQUtry — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2021

Kanter knows what it means to piss off the Chinese government. And unlike just about everyone else in the NBA, he’s not afraid to do it.

This is courage https://t.co/G3rJxXXHDT — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 22, 2021

This is legit, considering the pressure he’s going to now face from the NBA to recant and apologize. https://t.co/74gUIz1rdI — Jeremy Gonzales (@JRGonzales826) October 22, 2021

Enes Kanter puts human rights ahead of greed.

If only LeBron James did the same. @KingJames https://t.co/YYG4wOQS8W — Mike Dobbins (@LuminousWavez) October 22, 2021

@KingJames that is what leadership and values over money looks like. — themostocles (@themostocles) October 22, 2021

Lebron James and the rest of the “Speak Truth to Power” players who refuse to speak truth to power when it comes to ChiComs’ human rights abuses … take a lesson from Enes Kanter.

👍👍Kanter, my brother! I sincerely admire your courage! When the hypocritical NBA kneels to China's money, and you bravely tell the world about freedom and the truth! I will always support you firmly! Love you!🤘✊😍 — Love_and_Peace (@HOLLAND_CTT) October 22, 2021

Tallest man in the NBA, and I'm not talking about his height. https://t.co/aTvWjjJ8k5 — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 22, 2021

Amen to that.