If Joe Biden was having trouble staying awake when the U.N. Climate Change Conference kicked off, then you can imagine how tired he is on day 2.

Or you could just watch him and see for yourselves:

At least his eyes are still open! So that’s something.

His eyes are open here, too. But that’s pretty much the best thing we can say about this:

Oof.

Our tax dollars at work. It probably would’ve made more sense to just keep Joe Biden stateside and pump him full of coffee instead. Maybe next time?

