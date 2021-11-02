If Joe Biden was having trouble staying awake when the U.N. Climate Change Conference kicked off, then you can imagine how tired he is on day 2.

Or you could just watch him and see for yourselves:

A weary President Biden checks his watch as Boris Prime Minister Boris Johnson concludes his remarks pic.twitter.com/4iXkmWCMKU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 2, 2021

At least his eyes are still open! So that’s something.

His eyes are open here, too. But that’s pretty much the best thing we can say about this:

Joe Biden apologizes for repeating himself, loses his place, then repeats himself again. pic.twitter.com/akMX51WMoF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2021

Oof.

A Godzilla-sized carbon footprint to send this guy to a “climate summit” in Europe to babble incoherently, apologize for America and give our money away. https://t.co/Vr5Ku3SlS4 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 2, 2021

Our tax dollars at work. It probably would’ve made more sense to just keep Joe Biden stateside and pump him full of coffee instead. Maybe next time?

OMG, get it together Brandon !!!!! — Alan Schulte (@ALSHD) November 2, 2021

This nimrod is representing the US on the world stage? 😩 — Scott Larsson (@larssonsa1) November 2, 2021