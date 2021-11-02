A portion of the purported audio from the now-infamous “Let’s Go Brandon” signoff on an AP reporter’s Southwest Airlines flight led some people to question what the pilot had actually said. Was it “Let’s Go Brandon,” or “Let’s Go Braves”?

Well, standup comic and amateur firefighter Tim Dillon has managed to obtain the full audio from the flight in question, and it’s far, far worse than anyone could’ve imagined:

FULL LEAKED AUDIO FROM SOUTHWEST PILOT!!! pic.twitter.com/nOpiO74cRr — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) October 31, 2021

Amazing what you can miss when audio gets edited for mass consumption. If only the media had gotten ahold of Dillon’s footage, there’d be no doubt whatsoever about that pilot’s true intentions.

This pilot is out of control https://t.co/6pAyFxeVlb — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) November 1, 2021

He should absolutely be fired and probably blackballed from any job ever. And probably thrown into prison, just to be safe.

Instagram pull this down?? — B. Step (@Bstep_) November 1, 2021

Seems so — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) November 1, 2021

What? Why would Instagram try to bury this? The world needs to know just how horrible that Southwest pilot really is.

Instagram deleted this because they are protecting Southwest. Do not let them win. https://t.co/6pAyFxeVlb — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) November 1, 2021

And, even more importantly, the world needs to know how talented Tim Dillon is.

“Hopefully we’ll see you all at the capital….if you know what I mean.” 😂😂😂 — Billy Grimm (@Mr_BillyTheKid) October 31, 2021

God Save the Queen.

I don't know Tim but this is hilarious. #LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/rbufs6ETqJ — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) November 1, 2021

This is glorious lol — KATRINA JADE™ (@kj_fetishmodel) November 1, 2021

LMAO brilliant https://t.co/yQGCKg1CZO — Kween Josie of all the Liberty (@KweenJosie) November 2, 2021

Not sure if the bit is funnier or the fact that so many people think its real and are angry. Tim Dillon is a national treasure. — Brian (@Brian2668) November 1, 2021

The only thing that would make this better is if Tim Dillon were an actual pilot. Imagine how awesome his in-flight announcements would be.

Some will believe this. — David Fahey (@Beasht96) October 31, 2021

Judging by the responses to Dillon’s tweet, many do.

Are snopes and all the fact-checkers on this case yet? 😂👌😂 — HerrieSchepper (@TedBraak) October 31, 2021

Can’t wait til this one gets fact checked by a national news agency — Cole (@Bmfyogi) October 31, 2021

Can't wait for the MSM to pick this up and 24 hours later realize it isn't real. — Door to Door Covid Salesman (@UghThatGuy1) October 31, 2021

That’s not fair. You’re assuming that they’ll ever realize it’s not real. You saw how easily they bought into that Glenn-Youngkin-hearts-racist-white-supremacists hoax. Why would this be any different?