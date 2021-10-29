Terry McAuliffe’s campaign is still reeling from this brazen display of white supremacy from Glenn Youngkin supporters:

These men approached @GlennYoungkin’s bus as it pulled up saying what sounded like, “We’re all in for Glenn.” Here they are standing in front of the bus as his campaign event at Guadalajara started.@NBC29 pic.twitter.com/l681ejyBjc — Elizabeth Holmes (@holmes_reports) October 29, 2021

It was no such thing, of course. It doesn’t take too many brain cells to see that this is a pretty shameless stunt from an increasingly desperate Terry McAuliffe campaign.

And that means NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner is either a complete moron or he thinks his Twitter followers are:

To my fellow Virginia residents: please vote against this blatant display of racism, hatred and intolerance. Please vote FOR a kind, welcoming, diverse Virginia. Please vote @TerryMcAuliffe for governor. Because #JusticeMatters https://t.co/g9TlJmoAru — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 29, 2021

What about integrity and honesty, Glenn? Do those matter?

The fact that this stunt was even pulled is laughably cringe but watching so many blue-checks media and politicos trying so desperately to will this into becoming a Big Deal is just painful https://t.co/wTRee3Vd4U — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 29, 2021

We’d be embarrassed for them if we didn’t think they were so terrible.

Imagine being this stupid to believe this lmao hahahahahahahaha you dumb kahba — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) October 29, 2021

A black white supremacist and a female proud boy. Really phoning it in. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 29, 2021

Another NBC News employee lying on purpose, knowing this is a Democrat stunt. https://t.co/SVOITsU3c1 — Go Forth Brandon (@NathanWurtzel) October 29, 2021

If Glenn Youngkin is looking for a powerful endorsement, he can’t do much better than and NBC/MSNBC guy telling Virginians to vote against him.

This is why a growing number of Americans believe everyone they see on networks like @NBC are just paid liars. You're a fraud, Glenn. This is your team: pic.twitter.com/tFVBCiFiX4 — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) October 29, 2021

Holla atcha boys, Glenn!

Is someone keeping a list of the people trying to play along with this ridiculous hoax? https://t.co/CDx2HAq5LK — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 29, 2021

It’s shaping up to be a doozy.