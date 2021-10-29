Terry McAuliffe’s campaign is still reeling from this brazen display of white supremacy from Glenn Youngkin supporters:

It was no such thing, of course. It doesn’t take too many brain cells to see that this is a pretty shameless stunt from an increasingly desperate Terry McAuliffe campaign.

And that means NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner is either a complete moron or he thinks his Twitter followers are:

What about integrity and honesty, Glenn? Do those matter?

We’d be embarrassed for them if we didn’t think they were so terrible.

If Glenn Youngkin is looking for a powerful endorsement, he can’t do much better than and NBC/MSNBC guy telling Virginians to vote against him.

Holla atcha boys, Glenn!

It’s shaping up to be a doozy.

