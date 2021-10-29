By now, you’ve probably seen this shocking photo of a group of white supremacist men standing outside of Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus:

These men approached @GlennYoungkin’s bus as it pulled up saying what sounded like, “We’re all in for Glenn.” Here they are standing in front of the bus as his campaign event at Guadalajara started.@NBC29 pic.twitter.com/l681ejyBjc — Elizabeth Holmes (@holmes_reports) October 29, 2021

The only thing genuinely shocking about this is that there are people out there who actually believe that those are five white supremacist men standing outside of Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus.

And why are there so many people who are falling for the hoax? Maybe because the people behind it have a lot of experience selling hoaxes and false narratives to people.

Political consultant Alec Sears, whose work has appeared in the Washington Examiner and Daily Caller, among other outlets, can’t help but feel like this whole thing has more than a little to do with Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko:

This is so clearly a political operation organized by @AdamParkhomenko it's not even funny. And I have the receipts. Thread 🧵 https://t.co/I10LGANvHk — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 29, 2021

Notice that the only people interacting with this story are Democratic Political Operatives, all retweeted by Parkhomenko. pic.twitter.com/Dj4Ykc3ZC7 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 29, 2021

Closer look at these people, who are they? Anyone recognize them? https://t.co/EcSbB2tBAf pic.twitter.com/WYiE14OQyR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 29, 2021

Sears may recognize some of them:

Let's take a look at this gentleman. He bears a strong resemblance to one Camden Layton, otherwise known as the finance director for @vayd. Coincidence? I report, you decide. pic.twitter.com/CAlX25hPEX — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 29, 2021

This gross false-flag operation reeks of desperation from the McAuliffe camp who is currently trailing Youngkin by 8 points. A confident campaign would never resort to such gross measures. — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 29, 2021

We have a good idea of who some of the other individuals are, and are working to confirm, but if you have any information do share 👀 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 29, 2021

Now, it’s important to bear in mind that Sears doesn’t yet have definitive proof that Adam Parkhomenko is behind this. But the evidence is compelling, at the very least. And anyone familiar with Parkhomenko’s oeuvre knows that he doesn’t get hung up on things like scruples.

Needless to say, whoever orchestrated this ridiculous stunt is clearly the kind of person who will go to any length to slime a political opponent. Terry McAuliffe is that kind of person, and he knows exactly where to look to find more people like that.

Update:

It seems that Camden Layton has recently protected his tweets:

Torch bearer 3 has outed himself. pic.twitter.com/mvBfJULAxt — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) October 29, 2021

Not proof of guilt, of course, but it’s not looking great for Virginia Dems right now.

