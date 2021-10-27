We’re not fans of AG Merrick Garland by a long shot. But dammit if we don’t feel sorry for him here … well, almost. It’s hard to feel sorry for someone so slimy.

And make no mistake: Merrick Garland is slimy AF. GOP Sen. Tom Cotton recognizes that, and during today’s hearing, when Cotton got the floor, he proceeded to absolutely eviscerate Garland right before our eyes. Garland has made a very deliberate choice to put craven partisanship before doing his job, and Cotton’s had it.

Watch:

Here is the full exchange between Sen. Tom Cotton and AG Merrick Garland that ends with Cotton saying: "Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court. You should resign in disgrace, Judge." pic.twitter.com/1JRTI72DqC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 27, 2021

And once more, with feeling:

We’d like to see someone try to argue that Merrick Garland didn’t deserve every bit of that.

attorney general garland is still going forward with a nonsensical probe of school board meetings after it was found out NSBA colluded with the white house to call parents “domestic terrorists” for voicing their views. senator cotton is exactly right. https://t.co/DuwCykm8to — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 27, 2021

Watching a man killed the second time is even worse. https://t.co/q0pEoVPlap — Wittorical (@Wittorical) October 27, 2021