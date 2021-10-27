We’re not fans of AG Merrick Garland by a long shot. But dammit if we don’t feel sorry for him here … well, almost. It’s hard to feel sorry for someone so slimy.

And make no mistake: Merrick Garland is slimy AF. GOP Sen. Tom Cotton recognizes that, and during today’s hearing, when Cotton got the floor, he proceeded to absolutely eviscerate Garland right before our eyes. Garland has made a very deliberate choice to put craven partisanship before doing his job, and Cotton’s had it.

Watch:

And once more, with feeling:

We’d like to see someone try to argue that Merrick Garland didn’t deserve every bit of that.

 

Tags: Merrick GarlandshamefulTom Cotton