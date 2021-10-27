Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Earlier Sen. Ted Cruz pointed to five questions that Garland must answer. One of those issues was the Garland memo announcing the formation of a task force based on a letter that the NSBA has subsequently said they regret and apologize for sending.

In light of the NSBA apologizing and expressing regret for sending the letter to the AG, will Garland disband the task force that the letter caused him to form? Of course not:

We can’t say we’re surprised.

The Biden administration isn’t about to give up any ground they’ve gained, even if the circumstance that gave them the excuse has imploded.

