Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Earlier Sen. Ted Cruz pointed to five questions that Garland must answer. One of those issues was the Garland memo announcing the formation of a task force based on a letter that the NSBA has subsequently said they regret and apologize for sending.

In light of the NSBA apologizing and expressing regret for sending the letter to the AG, will Garland disband the task force that the letter caused him to form? Of course not:

Merrick Garland tells @ChuckGrassley he will not dissolve school board task force even though the National School Boards Association apologized for the “domestic terrorism” letter that seemingly prompted Garland to create the task force — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 27, 2021

The National School Board Association has said they "regret and apologize" for the letter targeting parents. In backlash to the letter, 22 state chapters distanced themselves from NSBA. Doesn't matter to the Biden admin. They still want to go after parents at school boards. https://t.co/lj9Uk1YZxD — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) October 27, 2021

We can’t say we’re surprised.

I regret ever calling Garland a moderate. https://t.co/f8ynTLdsQ2 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) October 27, 2021

We are so blessed that this knuckle head did not make it onto the Supreme Court. https://t.co/gatqm5rlNM — Christopher S. Swiecicki, Esq. (@taxcounsel09) October 27, 2021

The Biden administration isn’t about to give up any ground they’ve gained, even if the circumstance that gave them the excuse has imploded.