Over the weekend, Barack Obama dismissed parents voicing their concerns about what their kids are learning and how safe their schools really are as just part of “these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage the right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings.”

Perhaps he’d like to tell that to parents of students at Hazard High School in Hazard, Kentucky:

Um. Exactly what is going on here, y’all? C’mon Hazard. Get it together. 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GZQCdYnpbF — “That” Nema (@nema) October 27, 2021

INSANE: Mayor of Hazard, KY who is also the principal of Hazard High School, held an assembly with a male pageant. The students came dressed in lingerie and gave lap dances to the staff. pic.twitter.com/ZxODWQWOsx — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2021

More from the Courier Journal:

Students and staff took part in a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day” on Tuesday, according to Hazard High School’s Facebook page. Photos that were since taken down from the athletics department’s Facebook page appeared to show scantily clad students giving lap dances to faculty and staff, including Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who is also mayor of the Perry County city. … Other photos on the athletics page that were also later taken down showed female students dressed up in “Hooters” outfits and students and staff appearing to paddle one another.

This incident is reportedly under investigation pic.twitter.com/gGNPlW2BDx — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2021

More images: Students dressed in Hooters costumes and bikinis. They also took turns paddling each other. pic.twitter.com/cp7ucK7VGE — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2021

Think maybe parents have a reason to be concerned about what’s going on in their kids’ schools yet, Barack Obama? If not, why not?

What in the fresh hell is this??? How could any adult think this was appropriate??? https://t.co/VKr3k0nQxT — Speed Demon Julu ☠️ (@JuluSpeed) October 27, 2021

As a teacher……I don't know where to begin with what's even happened. This is so beyond wrong that any administration must be fired and potential charges brought forth. Anyone involved with the approval process need to be held accountable for this… — The Librarian of Tomorrowland (@GBBTomorrow) October 27, 2021

Yeah, there's no context that makes this ok. — Phil (@LuckyPhil) October 27, 2021

None whatsoever.

Read this, and all the other teachers/schools that I’ve featured, and tell me how you can vote for someone who explicitly says multiple times that parents shouldn’t have a say in their child’s education.

Looking at you @TerryMcAuliffe https://t.co/BsRqYPAgxA — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2021