Celebrated linguist and certified left-wing nutjob Noam Chomsky was trending on Twitter yesterday because lame and annoying things trend on Twitter all the time.

According to antisemitically inclined MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, Chomsky’s popularity as a topic was due to his opinion that people who haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID19 should be punished:

“Get tough on” is a euphemism for “punish,” just FYI.

Anyway, Jesse Kelly responded to Hasan’s take:

Is that a threat, Jesse? Mehdi really wants to know:

Trending

“Armed insurrection.” Were the Capitol riots shameful and awful? Absolutely. Did they constitute an “armed insurrection”? No. And Mehdi knows it.

Narrator: Mehdi Hasan was not ready.

Fair point.

And one could quite convincingly argue that vaccine mandates and punishment for unvaccinated people are, in fact, political decisions. If nothing else, the COVID19 pandemic has given the government an excuse to come after even more people than before.

For what it’s worth, though, Newsweek editor-at-large Naveed Jamali — who, like Mehdi Hasan, is also chronically unserious — chimed into the discussion with a hot take of his own:

OK, well, sometimes “Soros funded” is indeed an antisemitic dog whistle. But sometimes, it’s just pointing out that George Soros, who is genuinely shady, is funding something. Crazy, we know.

Also, we don’t know how Naveed Jamali personally feels about Jews, but Mehdi Hasan doesn’t seem to like them very much. If Jesse Kelly had said “Jews,” Mehdi Hasan probably wouldn’t’ve been nearly as bothered as he was about Kelly’s “communists” tweet.

We tried, but it gives us a headache.

Last word to Jesse Kelly:

Editor’s note: The headline of this post mistakenly referred to Naveed Jamali as Newsweek’s editor-in-chief. We’ve corrected the mistake and apologize for the error.

***

Update:

Forgive us for missing these tweets in which Naveed Jamali elaborated on his criticisms of Jesse Kelly:

Give it a rest, dude.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AntisemitismbigotryblackscommunismcommunistsJesse KellyJewsMehdi HasanMSNBCNaveed JamaliNewsweekNoam Chomskyracismunvaccinatedwhite nationalism