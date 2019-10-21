Late last week, Hillary Clinton told David Plouffe that Tulsi Gabbard is “the favorite of the Russians” and is being “groomed” by them to be a third-party candidate. Clinton had no evidence whatsoever for such an inflammatory and defamatory claim, but that doesn’t seem to bother Newsweek, who was more than happy to give oxygen to this:
Tulsi Gabbard is being used by the Russians, and to a former U.S. double agent, the evidence is clear | Opinion https://t.co/nq1Xyn4kU3
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 21, 2019
Newsweek columnist and former FBI double agent Naveed Jamali seems pretty confident that Gabbard is a tool of the Russian government. Unfortunately he doesn’t seem to feel all that compelled to present any concrete evidence to support his assertion.
“The evidence is clear.” LOL
— Assahollah Jewmeini (@whostheboff) October 21, 2019
This offends everything resembling a standard of proof
— Kissinger Is Not Your Friend (@RoseAJacob) October 21, 2019
it’s amazing how many mainstream media outlets/pundits will run baseless smears on a democratic candidate just because hillary clinton said some bogus, unfounded nonsense. https://t.co/k6rfv1j2C3
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 21, 2019
If you want to see how powerful Clinton and her allies are, look no further:
Hillary is able to go on record calling a Major in the Army National Guard a Russian asset and mainstream media outlets will run with it for the sake of clicks and political clout. I hate this shit https://t.co/0kaPn9xeRs
— 🌎 (@historyofarmani) October 21, 2019