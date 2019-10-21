Late last week, Hillary Clinton told David Plouffe that Tulsi Gabbard is “the favorite of the Russians” and is being “groomed” by them to be a third-party candidate. Clinton had no evidence whatsoever for such an inflammatory and defamatory claim, but that doesn’t seem to bother Newsweek, who was more than happy to give oxygen to this:

Tulsi Gabbard is being used by the Russians, and to a former U.S. double agent, the evidence is clear | Opinion https://t.co/nq1Xyn4kU3 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 21, 2019

Newsweek columnist and former FBI double agent Naveed Jamali seems pretty confident that Gabbard is a tool of the Russian government. Unfortunately he doesn’t seem to feel all that compelled to present any concrete evidence to support his assertion.

“The evidence is clear.” LOL — Assahollah Jewmeini (@whostheboff) October 21, 2019

This offends everything resembling a standard of proof — Kissinger Is Not Your Friend (@RoseAJacob) October 21, 2019

it’s amazing how many mainstream media outlets/pundits will run baseless smears on a democratic candidate just because hillary clinton said some bogus, unfounded nonsense. https://t.co/k6rfv1j2C3 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 21, 2019