Late last week, Hillary Clinton told David Plouffe that Tulsi Gabbard is “the favorite of the Russians” and is being “groomed” by them to be a third-party candidate. Clinton had no evidence whatsoever for such an inflammatory and defamatory claim, but that doesn’t seem to bother Newsweek, who was more than happy to give oxygen to this:

Newsweek columnist and former FBI double agent Naveed Jamali seems pretty confident that Gabbard is a tool of the Russian government. Unfortunately he doesn’t seem to feel all that compelled to present any concrete evidence to support his assertion.

Tags: Naveed JamaliNewsweekRussiaRussian assetTulsi Gabbard