When Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, media and liberals were quick to paint it as a black-and-white case of a gun-toting right-winger murdering peaceful liberal protesters in cold blood, despite the fact that that evidently wasn’t the case.

Because {(1) Trump brought up the idea Rittenhouse was defending himself and (2) some people are making KR out to be a hero} most media are afraid to admit or consider that Rosenbaum could have been the aggressor, and KR was retreating…. https://t.co/1UJIMtheh9 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

…from a violent aggressor who had armed compatriots, until Rosenbaum got close and his compatriot fired. Only then did KR turn and shoot.

Mentioning this doesn't make KR a hero, doesn't excuse his recklessness in showing up. But ignoring the context… https://t.co/1UJIMtheh9 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

Recall:

Second, watch this video from earlier in the night of Jo Jo Rosenbaum, the man chasing KR when KR first turned to shoot. Then consider that the videos of that shooting begin with JoJo chasing KR, and an apparent ally of JoJo firing first. https://t.co/ShokFF1R2q — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

That footage is not insignificant in the Rittenhouse case. Nor is the fact that both Huber and Rosenthal had displayed penchants for violence, with Rosenthal also being a convicted sex offender.

It should go without saying that Huber and Rosenthal’s history is not a justification for their deaths, but media outlets like AJ+ just omitting information suggesting that Rittenhouse was never in any danger of being assaulted or worse is straight-up dishonest.

…My FB friends who consume only major left-of-center MSM have no idea KR was being chased, Rosenbaum was aggressive, violent, and angry, both times his pursuers were armed. If KR is acquitted, or charges dropped, they will be shocked and furious. https://t.co/1UJIMtheh9 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

Well, they’re certainly furious about this:

The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial says lawyers cannot call the 2 people he killed "victims." Rittenhouse killed 2 people and wounded another with an AR-15 style weapon. The judge says "victim" is too "loaded" but will let lawyers call them "rioters, looters or arsonists." pic.twitter.com/KqK73Z3ytN — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 26, 2021

More from the Chicago Tribune:

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers can refer to the men he shot as “rioters” and “looters,” but prosecutors still may not call them “victims” at any time during the teen’s upcoming murder trial, a judge ruled Monday. Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder cautioned the defense team against using pejorative terms during opening statements, but he said they could use them in their closing arguments if the evidence suggested the men engaged in criminal acts. “He can demonize them if he wants, if he thinks it will win points with the jury,” Schroeder said.

Here’s just a taste of the outrage:

victim

noun

1. a person who suffers from a destructive or injurious action or agency.https://t.co/bHHBB8KesF https://t.co/x7qSM9G3DF — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 26, 2021

This is true insanity. How is this even remotely possible? https://t.co/D66EmDHFmh — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 26, 2021

From top to bottom, the justice system has really been telling on itself lately. https://t.co/0ZnCU0lmDZ — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) October 26, 2021

This is what people mean when they say racism is systemic https://t.co/gNYZkodXqO — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 26, 2021

More evidence that the Trump/McConnell judges are not the least bit “conservative” or interested in law and order but are in fact imposing their morally corrupt, White Supremecist, Christian extremism agenda while the Democrats stay in their bipartisan coma. https://t.co/t7dieTPQP0 — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 26, 2021

Watch white skin work. https://t.co/CGzcfNRPfo — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) October 26, 2021

Is the judge in the case of Killer Kyle Rittenhouse, on the white supremacist code or what? https://t.co/Ra2d02SFXi — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) October 26, 2021

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenthal were also white, but OK.

It seems pretty premature for critics to assume that the judge in this case is a white supremacist or at least doing white supremacists’ bidding. Maybe he’s just trying to remind the jury what Huber and Rosenthal were doing before Rittenhouse shot them.

well, they attacked him… so https://t.co/QRsjQPPGyT — Harambe Actual, WebMD (@HarambeActual) October 26, 2021

And the judge is correct. https://t.co/nD1lGIobU9 — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) October 26, 2021

We don’t know how the trial is going to turn out, but we suspect that if Kyle Rittenhouse is given anything less than life in prison, the people who are already furious with Judge Schroeder will be grabbing the torches and pitchforks. Hopefully Judge Schroeder knows how to defend himself.