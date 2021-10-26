When Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, media and liberals were quick to paint it as a black-and-white case of a gun-toting right-winger murdering peaceful liberal protesters in cold blood, despite the fact that that evidently wasn’t the case.

That footage is not insignificant in the Rittenhouse case. Nor is the fact that both Huber and Rosenthal had displayed penchants for violence, with Rosenthal also being a convicted sex offender.

It should go without saying that Huber and Rosenthal’s history is not a justification for their deaths, but media outlets like AJ+ just omitting information suggesting that Rittenhouse was never in any danger of being assaulted or worse is straight-up dishonest.

More from the Chicago Tribune:

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers can refer to the men he shot as “rioters” and “looters,” but prosecutors still may not call them “victims” at any time during the teen’s upcoming murder trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder cautioned the defense team against using pejorative terms during opening statements, but he said they could use them in their closing arguments if the evidence suggested the men engaged in criminal acts.

“He can demonize them if he wants, if he thinks it will win points with the jury,” Schroeder said.

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenthal were also white, but OK.

It seems pretty premature for critics to assume that the judge in this case is a white supremacist or at least doing white supremacists’ bidding. Maybe he’s just trying to remind the jury what Huber and Rosenthal were doing before Rittenhouse shot them.

We don’t know how the trial is going to turn out, but we suspect that if Kyle Rittenhouse is given anything less than life in prison, the people who are already furious with Judge Schroeder will be grabbing the torches and pitchforks. Hopefully Judge Schroeder knows how to defend himself.

