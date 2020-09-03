The Washington Examiner’s Tim Carney is out with a must-read thread calling out the “irresponsible journalism” on what really happened in Kenosha with Kyle Rittenhouse last week.

First up, “most media are afraid to admit or consider that Rosenbaum could have been the aggressor, and KR was retreating from a violent aggressor who had armed compatriots, until Rosenbaum got close and his compatriot fired”:

Because {(1) Trump brought up the idea Rittenhouse was defending himself and (2) some people are making KR out to be a hero} most media are afraid to admit or consider that Rosenbaum could have been the aggressor, and KR was retreating…. https://t.co/1UJIMtheh9 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

They’re ignoring the context of it all and that’s what’s “irresponsible journalism”:

…from a violent aggressor who had armed compatriots, until Rosenbaum got close and his compatriot fired. Only then did KR turn and shoot.

Mentioning this doesn't make KR a hero, doesn't excuse his recklessness in showing up. But ignoring the context… https://t.co/1UJIMtheh9 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

Rittenhouse was “always facing a small gang that had firearms and was intent on taking him down”:

…ignoring and omitting the contexts in which Rittenhouse shot–always facing a small gang that had firearms and was intent on taking him down–is irresponsible journalism…. https://t.co/1UJIMtheh9 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

But libs “who consume only major left-of-center MSM have no idea KR was being chased, Rosenbaum was aggressive, violent, and angry, both times his pursuers were armed” and this will have MAJOR implications if/when Rittenhouse is acquitted:

…My FB friends who consume only major left-of-center MSM have no idea KR was being chased, Rosenbaum was aggressive, violent, and angry, both times his pursuers were armed. If KR is acquitted, or charges dropped, they will be shocked and furious. https://t.co/1UJIMtheh9 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

Reporters, “include the context that will deter readers from jumping to conclusions”:

…it's a sensitive issue with many uncertainties, so people who think they know the answer will respond that I'm defending KR. I'm not. I'm pleading with reporters to include the context that will deter readers from jumping to conclusions. https://t.co/1UJIMtheh9 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

As this answer to question shows, critics of Rittenhouse just aren’t informed of the facts:

This Q is typical, and it reflects media failures. Did you know Rittenhouse was retreating at the time of the first shooting, and appears to have been trying to leave the whole area, maybe turn himself into the police when he was chased down the 2nd time? https://t.co/UpzT3J3jFY — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

And these are facts presented by the New York Times, mind you:

…And I'm not operating off obscure sources. If you "know" that KR is a predatory killer, and you don't want to read my piece linked above, I'll suggest you take in 2 things I link there.

First read this piece of truly excellent journalism by the NYT:https://t.co/zwRzbo2pVD — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

Libs, watch the videos. It’s all there:

Second, watch this video from earlier in the night of Jo Jo Rosenbaum, the man chasing KR when KR first turned to shoot. Then consider that the videos of that shooting begin with JoJo chasing KR, and an apparent ally of JoJo firing first. https://t.co/ShokFF1R2q — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2020

