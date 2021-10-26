Earlier today, CNN’s Brian Stelter complained that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis practically embodies the “GOP’s anti-media streak” in suggesting that the corporate media aren’t being honest with viewers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a regular on "corporate media" shows like Maria Bartiromo's, says "we all know corporate media lies, OK? They do not tell the truth. Assume what they tell you is false and then figure out why they're telling you a false narrative." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 26, 2021

Maybe if Brian turned off Fox News and took a look at himself and his network in the mirror, he might realize that perhaps Ron DeSantis has a point after all.

It’ll never happen, of course. Too bad.

A little introspection now could save Brian Stelter a lot of humiliation in the future. Unfortunately he can’t undo any of the humiliations he’s suffered thus far.

Who remembers this Stelter career highlight?

Ding ding ding:

Enter Sandmann!

CNN's owner speaks. — NR (@royhutchins) October 26, 2021

Fancy seeing you here, Nick Sandmann. But now that you’re here, wanna stick around for a while? We have no doubt that you and Brian have a lot to catch up on.

I think you owned @brianstelter with this one! — cali girl (@sewinthyme) October 26, 2021

Damn straight.

Winner of the internet today! 🏆 — Tracey 🌴Claire 🌞Kerr 👨‍👩‍👧 (@TKerrKY) October 26, 2021

Your best tweet yet. — Brad Christensen (@BradC333) October 26, 2021

