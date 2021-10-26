Brian Stelter’s been watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a lot lately, and he can’t help but be struck by DeSantis’ “anti-media streak”:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a regular on "corporate media" shows like Maria Bartiromo's, says "we all know corporate media lies, OK? They do not tell the truth. Assume what they tell you is false and then figure out why they're telling you a false narrative." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 26, 2021

GOP's anti-media streak summarized: Governor of one of the biggest states in the USA says citizens should "assume" news outlets are lying to them https://t.co/ilpCgOLWf9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 26, 2021

And it’s wrong for DeSantis to say that because … ?

And?????? your point? — Bdubb (@starbdubb) October 26, 2021

…not really seeing the issue here. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 26, 2021

Brian this isn’t a controversial statement — mommysnewsskirt (@mommysnewsskirt) October 26, 2021

Not if you’ve been paying any attention to the media, it isn’t.

Wherever could he have gotten an idea like that from pic.twitter.com/NTEgUcqNJZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2021

Still struggling to wrap your brain around this one, Brian?

Where’s the lie? — Black Tradesman (@babraham1988) October 26, 2021

No lies detected. — Druw (@chidiscourse23) October 26, 2021

He's not wrong — Jesus (@BestAnCapEvar) October 26, 2021

I’m struggling to find what’s incorrect in this quote. — Alpha Patriot (@ROCKSTARnca) October 26, 2021

He is correct — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) October 26, 2021

I mean, he’s right. — Jim Dandy (@JimDandyMD) October 26, 2021

This is the media's doing. https://t.co/bWZ3PAfagb — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 26, 2021

The same media of which Brian Stelter is a proud member.

A media critic doesn't understand media criticism. Weird flex by @brianstelter. https://t.co/RBg4paCMM7 — Dale Jackson: Thespian (@TheDaleJackson) October 26, 2021

It’s not weird when you remember that Brian Stelter, like pretty much everyone else at CNN, completely lacks self-awareness.