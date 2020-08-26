Go figure. Looks like Priorities USA creative strategist and former member of Teams Hillary and Kamala Brian McBride wasn’t a fan of Nick Sandmann’s RNC appearance last night:
the choice could not be more clear. pic.twitter.com/fYydqs7dTd
— Brian McBride (@BrianDMcBride) August 26, 2020
First of all, what a weird tweet.
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 26, 2020
What are you planning to do? Sacrifice one? Wtf 😂
— Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 26, 2020
And second of all, we’re pretty sure that Brian was not successful in making the point he was trying to make.
Nick Sandmann’s point, however, is crystal-clear:
I’d like to meet this boy. I’m sure there’s more that unites us than that divides us. https://t.co/Asf1vmXGxC
— Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) August 26, 2020
See, that’s how it’s done.
The guy on the right just owned you, but I look at your bio and I see loss, loss, loss, loss, loss and yeah. https://t.co/rYfWBSg7tW
— Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 26, 2020
Brian could learn a lot from Nick Sandmann.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2020
Excellent response ❤️
— Nea (@Nea_girl_) August 26, 2020
Absolutely 💯 🙏❤ great job to both of these young men. Using words and not violence for their messages.
— Tif 🕆 💕🙏🏼 (@simplyorganicT) August 26, 2020
Awesome young man keep taking the high road 👍
— Daddy Long Legs (@DaddyLo16477689) August 26, 2020
High road! Well played young man
— Paul Whipple (@pwhip73) August 26, 2020
Let them take the low road…if you are a proud American of ANY party, you should try to take the high road.
This kid is doing that. https://t.co/0cbX3Ez8B7
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2020
The best way to own the libs is to be better than they are. https://t.co/nfFtu3bwKP
— Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 26, 2020
Exactly.
***
