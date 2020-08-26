Go figure. Looks like Priorities USA creative strategist and former member of Teams Hillary and Kamala Brian McBride wasn’t a fan of Nick Sandmann’s RNC appearance last night:

the choice could not be more clear. pic.twitter.com/fYydqs7dTd — Brian McBride (@BrianDMcBride) August 26, 2020

First of all, what a weird tweet.

What are you planning to do? Sacrifice one? Wtf 😂 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 26, 2020

And second of all, we’re pretty sure that Brian was not successful in making the point he was trying to make.

Nick Sandmann’s point, however, is crystal-clear:

I’d like to meet this boy. I’m sure there’s more that unites us than that divides us. https://t.co/Asf1vmXGxC — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) August 26, 2020

See, that’s how it’s done.

The guy on the right just owned you, but I look at your bio and I see loss, loss, loss, loss, loss and yeah. https://t.co/rYfWBSg7tW — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 26, 2020

Brian could learn a lot from Nick Sandmann.

Excellent response ❤️ — Nea (@Nea_girl_) August 26, 2020

Absolutely 💯 🙏❤ great job to both of these young men. Using words and not violence for their messages. — Tif 🕆 💕🙏🏼 (@simplyorganicT) August 26, 2020

Awesome young man keep taking the high road 👍 — Daddy Long Legs (@DaddyLo16477689) August 26, 2020

High road! Well played young man — Paul Whipple (@pwhip73) August 26, 2020

Let them take the low road…if you are a proud American of ANY party, you should try to take the high road. This kid is doing that. https://t.co/0cbX3Ez8B7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2020

The best way to own the libs is to be better than they are. https://t.co/nfFtu3bwKP — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 26, 2020

Exactly.

***

