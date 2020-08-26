Last night, CNN analyst and consummate professional Joe Lockhart expressed his opinion about Nick Sandmann’s RNC speech:

Unsurprisingly, Joe got smacked around quite a bit for that.

But after having the night to sleep on it, he came to his senses this morning.

We kid, of course:

Wow, he sure showed them!

Trending

What’s really fun is that Joe Lockhart is apparently physically incapable of calling out Donald Trump without trying to out-Trump him.

At best.

Way to stick it to the MAGA legions, Joe!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald TrumpJoe LockhartMAGANicholas SandmannNick Sandmann