Former Covington Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann, who has so far gotten defamation settlements from CNN and the Washington Post, spoke at the Republican convention Tuesday night:

Former Bill Clinton press secretary and current CNN analyst Joe Lockhart didn’t want to see it:

Oh really?

Full disclosure:

CNN, one of the media outlets that reached a settlement with Sandmann after his defamation lawsuit, carried his speech live:

That’s true.

LOL.

