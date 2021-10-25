Terry McAuliffe wants to take a step back (which we honestly didn’t think was possible given where he is right now):

Terry wants to make sure that Virginia voters maintain perspective. A dishonest perspective, but a perspective nonetheless.

Terry McAuliffe is doing everything he can to slime Glenn Youngkin because Glenn Youngkin has him up against the wall.

We probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

It’s also telling that McAuliffe is claiming that Glenn Youngkin wants to ban award-winning books from schools and silence black authors while refusing to delve into the nature of the books Youngkin and Virginia parents have issues with.

Bold strategy, Terry. Let’s see if it pays off for you.

If there’s any justice, it’ll help bury him.

He can’t. He’s in too deep now. To his own grave, that is.

