Terry McAuliffe wants to take a step back (which we honestly didn’t think was possible given where he is right now):

Folks, let's take a step back. Glenn is spending his final days of the campaign focused on banning award-winning books from our schools & silencing the voices of Black authors. I know we can read between the lines and see these Trumpian dog whistles for what they truly are. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 25, 2021

On November 2nd, we must reject these politics of hate and divisiveness. But we can't do it if you don't get out and vote. https://t.co/1d6HCtGNdP — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 25, 2021

Terry wants to make sure that Virginia voters maintain perspective. A dishonest perspective, but a perspective nonetheless.

Pathetic, desperate, dirty tactics like this are not a sign of someone confident in their ability to win. https://t.co/4gqY5aj98i — Mike T (@tiufek) October 25, 2021

Terry McAuliffe is doing everything he can to slime Glenn Youngkin because Glenn Youngkin has him up against the wall.

Gaslighting, it’s not just for ye olde lighthouse. https://t.co/wOOnbSZhlI — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 25, 2021

This is a demonstrable lie. Hey Twitter can you add a disclaimer to his tweet? Any minute now? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 25, 2021

We probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

The current D Governor didn’t use a dog whistle. He used black shoe shine polish — and you defended him. Oh. And just so we’re clear, skin color does not grant one grace. It’s telling that you lump all black authors together, then apply Rousseau’s noble savage trope to all. https://t.co/exyLvFMcLL — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) October 25, 2021

It’s also telling that McAuliffe is claiming that Glenn Youngkin wants to ban award-winning books from schools and silence black authors while refusing to delve into the nature of the books Youngkin and Virginia parents have issues with.

Wait. Is McAulliffe defending the pornography in schools? https://t.co/v1dJf4i37d — RBe (@RBPundit) October 25, 2021

Democrats are literally running on protecting pornography in school libraries. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 25, 2021

LOL he’s defending the porn books in school libraries. https://t.co/4Qq84BCiTh pic.twitter.com/9iw4d0OPA8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 25, 2021

Bold strategy, Terry. Let’s see if it pays off for you.

If there’s any justice, it’ll help bury him.

Bro please stop, this is getting sad — Mary Vinnie (@MaryVinnied) October 25, 2021

He can’t. He’s in too deep now. To his own grave, that is.