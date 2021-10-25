While campaigning for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia over the weekend, Barack Obama said that we don’t have time to get hung up “on these phony, trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage the right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings.”

Former President @BarackObama: "We don't have time to be wasted on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage, the right-wing media's pedals to juice their ratings." pic.twitter.com/bmMnet8q5X — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2021

But what happens when it’s no longer just “the right-wing media” reporting on the issues plaguing Virginia public schools? What then?

Because the Washington Post has finally gotten around to covering the latest on the sexual assault cases LCPS and the LCPS school board tried so hard to cover up:

BREAKING: Juvenile court judge finds sufficient evidence that teen sexually assaulted fellow student in Loudoun County high school bathroom in May. The case is at the heart of a political firestorm in Va. 2nd case against teen still pending. Back story: https://t.co/fuHyQcA3se — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) October 25, 2021

More from WJLA:

The 7News I-Team has learned that the teen suspect in a sex assault at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County in May has been found guilty on all charges. … Sentencing on those charges will happen after a Loudon County Judge determines the outcome of the second set of charges against the same teen which includes a sexual battery that occurred this month at Broad Run High School. That could be as early as November. The victim’s family attorney Bill Stanley released the following statement: “We are relieved that justice was served today for the Smith’s daughter. This horrible incident has deeply affected the Smith family, and they are grateful for today’s outcome. No one should have to endure what this family has endured, and now their focus is completely upon their daughter’s health and safety as she progresses forward with her life. She is a very smart and strong young woman, and she is deeply loved by her parents. Both Jessica and Scott Smith will continue to do everything in their power to protect her, and help her through this difficult time in her life. The Smiths’ daughter is a survivor and a fighter, and we are confident that she will grow even stronger with each passing day. The Smith family wants to thank all of those in the community who have demonstrated their love and support over the past few months. The Smith family stands stronger than ever in moving forward to ensure that those responsible in the Loudoun County School system are held accountable, so that this may never happen again to anyone else’s child.”

I guess it's okay to cover now. https://t.co/IAA8FM2Y9L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2021

So it’s no longer a local crime story, then. Is it still trumped-up and phony and fake?

What say you, O wise former president?

I was reliably informed by Barack Obama that this story was "phony." HOW WEIRD. https://t.co/pY8849qsPC — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 25, 2021

But @BarackObama said this was a fake right wing outrage https://t.co/Y2Au5NymzO — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) October 25, 2021

Trumped up and faux outrage, right @BarackObama — Michael Karnes (@karndogs) October 25, 2021

Is this the trumped up culture war @BarackObama was talking about??? https://t.co/Vv4TBb94o3 — Jessica (@bunnyofdoom1974) October 25, 2021

So will someone please Fact check President Obama… apparently it’s a lot more than “trumped up culture wars” and “fake outrage” If we had an actual media rather than a group of left-wing propagandists you’d hear this part of the story but you likely won’t. https://t.co/EiDBlIZGdV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 25, 2021

Hey @BarackObama this isn’t the made up story you claimed it to be. Now would be a good time to apologize to the family. https://t.co/ZUymdwVceN — Ungovernable Redneck (@WhatnextEthel) October 25, 2021

This rape case is what Barack Obama, shilling for @TerryMcAuliffe, called "fake outrage." Imagine if this was your daughter who was raped every which way from Sunday (see report), & a former President called her BRUTAL rape "fake outrage." https://t.co/A404xwqu5A — Sees United (@TruthTeIIerz) October 25, 2021

Perhaps some mea culpas and begging for forgiveness are in order, hmm?

So @BarackObama, @POTUS, @TerryMcAuliffe – this is the "phony culture war" that has parents so animated. By all means, keep dismissing it. https://t.co/jz6D8by40N — Dr. (CPT) Jonathan S. Tuttle (@tuttle_cpt) October 25, 2021

Virginia parents deserve far better than to be dismissed by smug Democrats. Their children deserve far better.

Let’s hope they get it.

