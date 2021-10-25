While campaigning for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia over the weekend, Barack Obama said that we don’t have time to get hung up “on these phony, trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage the right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings.”

But what happens when it’s no longer just “the right-wing media” reporting on the issues plaguing Virginia public schools? What then?

Because the Washington Post has finally gotten around to covering the latest on the sexual assault cases LCPS and the LCPS school board tried so hard to cover up:

More from WJLA:

The 7News I-Team has learned that the teen suspect in a sex assault at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County in May has been found guilty on all charges.

Sentencing on those charges will happen after a Loudon County Judge determines the outcome of the second set of charges against the same teen which includes a sexual battery that occurred this month at Broad Run High School. That could be as early as November.

The victim’s family attorney Bill Stanley released the following statement:

“We are relieved that justice was served today for the Smith’s daughter. This horrible incident has deeply affected the Smith family, and they are grateful for today’s outcome. No one should have to endure what this family has endured, and now their focus is completely upon their daughter’s health and safety as she progresses forward with her life. She is a very smart and strong young woman, and she is deeply loved by her parents. Both Jessica and Scott Smith will continue to do everything in their power to protect her, and help her through this difficult time in her life. The Smiths’ daughter is a survivor and a fighter, and we are confident that she will grow even stronger with each passing day. The Smith family wants to thank all of those in the community who have demonstrated their love and support over the past few months. The Smith family stands stronger than ever in moving forward to ensure that those responsible in the Loudoun County School system are held accountable, so that this may never happen again to anyone else’s child.”

So it’s no longer a local crime story, then. Is it still trumped-up and phony and fake?

What say you, O wise former president?

Perhaps some mea culpas and begging for forgiveness are in order, hmm?

Virginia parents deserve far better than to be dismissed by smug Democrats. Their children deserve far better.

Let’s hope they get it.

