Recently, Jack Schneider and Jennifer Berkshire argued in the Washington Post that parents do not actually “have the right to shape their kids’ curriculum.” Some tweeters saw that as effectively an in-kind contribution to Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign against Terry McAuliffe.

In light of this, it’s hard to disagree:

YIKES: @TerryMcAuliffe says that promoting "diversity [and] inclusion" in elementary schools is "just as important your math class [and] your English class." He wants to institutionalize the principles of critical race theory—and drive a permanent wedge between parent and child. pic.twitter.com/T4OTNzxCEw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 25, 2021

And there it is.

Remember, the culture war is just a right wing media myth https://t.co/IVNFG9IktI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 25, 2021

That’s what Barack Obama said. He was lying.

And Terry McAuliffe is lying. This isn’t about helping children; it’s about controlling them.

Kids are growing up in a world more multicultural than boomers like McAuliffe & educational consultants have ever known. They don't even think about it, they just joyfully play together They don't need to be "taught" anything about this by old people-it's the other way around https://t.co/m6bCdSkZi6 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 25, 2021

It’s genuinely terrifying to know that there are adults who believe that screwing kids up is the way forward.

Are you saying that if someone wants to teach "diversity, inclusion, & openness" in class, then that's critical race theory? Because it's not. — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) October 25, 2021

Virginia's "diversity and inclusion" programming is *explicitly* derived from critical race theory. Some examples: pic.twitter.com/yqgSI90OaZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 25, 2021

Oh I see now. Thank you. However, I still think it's important not to allow for the bastardization of terms just because others do it. I would hate to see people refer to everything under the sun as CRT just like CRT acolytes refer to everything as whiteness. — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) October 25, 2021

Just to be on the sure, how do we know this is what Terry means when he says "diversity and inclusion"? — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) October 25, 2021

For starters, when he was last governor, his Department of Education explicitly endorsed critical race theory and told schools to use it to "re-engineer attitudes and belief systems."https://t.co/XMIMVlrnKw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 25, 2021

Okay, thank you for explaining this to me. — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) October 25, 2021

I'm wondering, do you think it might be dangerous to take the words "diversity and inclusion" as automatic pejoratives as a reaction to others have bastardized it? Or would it be better to reappropriate? — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) October 25, 2021

It would certainly be nice to be able to reappropriate words like “diversity” and “inclusion,” which once held positive connotations. But it may very well be too late now.

Sadly, when talking about institutions, I think the assumption that it’s woke ideology or CRT would be statistically accurate the vast majority of the time. — matt thornton 🦍📚 (@aliveness_ape) October 25, 2021

It’s truly unfortunate that we’ve gotten to this point.

Every parent should see this — KGibbs 🇺🇲 (@KGoutwest) October 25, 2021

And vote next time accordingly — Fantomas 77 (@jaiz_23) October 25, 2021

Maybe they will:

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/FjlC90GnTf — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 25, 2021

Parents of K-12 Children: Terry McAuliffe: 39%

Glenn Youngkin: 56% pic.twitter.com/xjF27O8Wk5 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 25, 2021

Let’s go, Virginia.