For all the Left’s faults, at least they’re transparent. Maybe not on purpose, but transparent nonetheless.

Parents claim they have the right to shape their kids’ school curriculum. They don’t, write @Edu_Historian and @BisforBerkshire in @PostOutlook https://t.co/jaQjRi9pln — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) October 24, 2021

Let’s hear from “scholar of education history and policy” Jack Schneider and education podcaster Jennifer Berkshire, who you may remember from her passionate argument against “parents’ rights”. This is good stuff, people:

Given this frenzy, one might reasonably conclude that radicals are out to curtail the established rights that Americans have over the educational sphere. Yet what’s actually radical here is the assertion of parental powers that have never previously existed. This is not to say that parents should have no influence over how their children are taught. But common law and case law in the United States have long supported the idea that education should prepare young people to think for themselves, even if that runs counter to the wishes of parents. In the words of legal scholar Jeff Shulman, “This effort may well divide child from parent, not because socialist educators want to indoctrinate children, but because learning to think for oneself is what children do.” When do the interests of parents and children diverge? Generally, it occurs when a parent’s desire to inculcate a particular worldview denies the child exposure to other ideas and values that an independent young person might wish to embrace or at least entertain. To turn over all decisions to parents, then, would risk inhibiting the ability of young people to think independently. As the political scientist Rob Reich has argued, “Minimal autonomy requires, especially for its civic importance, that a child be able to examine his or her own political values and beliefs, and those of others, with a critical eye.” If we value that end, “the structure of schooling cannot simply replicate in every particularity the values and beliefs of a child’s home.”

That’s a very interesting argument when you consider that what people like Schneider and Berkshire are advocating for is for school to supplant the child’s home.

The sudden push for parental rights, then, isn’t a response to substantive changes in education or the law. It’s a political tactic.

That's a fat yikes https://t.co/f5WNP5kSTh — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 25, 2021

They're not even hiding it anymore https://t.co/t8FQdf6obx — Amy Bee the Phoenix (@AmyBeePhoenix) October 25, 2021

Y'all really just came right out and said it lmao — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 25, 2021

Anyway this is an op-ed you write when CRT is absolutely just a myth and is definitely not being pushed in schools 😉 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 25, 2021

Been interesting watching the commentariat argue both “this toxic curricula isn’t really being taught in school” and “you don’t get a say in this.” pic.twitter.com/ogOg9ivog4 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2021

WaPo wants to make sure parents know: your kids are not your choice, you nasty radicals. pic.twitter.com/vdibB6VWUx — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 25, 2021

Dems all think this way https://t.co/H6pjrkr9NW — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 25, 2021

Hard to conclude otherwise when none of the criticism of such overreach seems to be coming from the Democratic side.

School boards should be appointed by the DNC and have lifetime tenure. No parent may have any say in curriculum or local processes. https://t.co/ji6j0BNT2e — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 25, 2021

No. You don’t WANT them to. It’s 2 different things. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) October 24, 2021

Parents are the primary educators of their children. Schools are our partners. If you want to know why a growing number of families opt for private or homeschooling, it’s that too many public schools don’t believe that. https://t.co/1624LOYZAo — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 25, 2021

Please run on disempowering parents. It will go great for you. https://t.co/nEX5NNsLid — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 25, 2021

“Parents claim they have the right…” Watch the words of the radical left these days… talking about “educating the workers,” and what being a “loyal American” is. Remember this when people wonder how we end up where we’re going. #TakeBackAmerica https://t.co/g46RxBWCwD — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 25, 2021

They believe they own your children. pic.twitter.com/btRSz6jEG7 — James Lindsay, premium Halloween costume (NSFW) (@ConceptualJames) October 25, 2021

It’s terrifying that these two want to be in charge of the minds of kids. https://t.co/oTfQ3xzzPU — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 25, 2021

it's time to free your children from the clutches of the teachers unions. https://t.co/izOv2JTrOP — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 25, 2021

Let me tell you about homeschooling https://t.co/crZ0yV3blZ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 25, 2021

Let's show them how wrong they are https://t.co/vV7a9sfSEB — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 25, 2021

Huge WaPo in-kind contribution to Youngkin. https://t.co/nfGyfUmhGp — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) October 25, 2021